Report: North Carolina A&T Quarterback Jalen Fowler Getting A Look From Detroit Lions, Patriots, Chiefs, And Giants

North Carolina A&T quarterback Jalen Fowler is reportedly getting looks from teams in the National Football League after having a phenomenal season and being a standout player in his division.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Feb. 23, sports editor Ethan Hurwitz said Fowler told him he met with the New England Patriots at the HBCU Combine held in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Monday, Feb. 20.

Hurwitz added Fowler had also garnered the interest of the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions and New York Giants.

BREAKING: North Carolina A&T QB Jalen Fowler tells me that he met with the #Patriots at the HBCU Combine. @skiwalkaaaa also has received interest from the #Chiefs, #Lions and #Giants. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Y5SUaZ80hX — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) February 23, 2023

A follow-up report by HBCU Game Day elaborated on some of Fowler’s accomplishments during his college career.

“Jalen Fowler came to North Carolina A&T in 2017 holding his high school’s record for most touchdowns in a single game, offensive MVP, first-team all-area, and first-team all-region,” GameDay reported. “Fowler made his quarterback debut for the Aggies in 2019. During a pivotal 47-17 victory against Bethune-Cookman, Fowler completed two touchdowns and had 105 passing yards.”

The report also said Fowler came back strong after an injury in 2021, throwing for 1,700 yards, earning him the rank of 61st in the nation and sixth in the Big South. During his senior season, Fowler rose to No. 10 in the country and No. 2 in the Big South, GameDay added.



Fowler retweeted an appreciation tweet sent by Morgan State University tight end Myles Wright, whom he faced off against during the HBCU Legacy Bowl — which is the HBCU version of an all-star game. In the tweet, Wright expressed gratitude for the opportunity to show off his skillset on the NFL Network.

“Thanks you to the legacy bowl for the opportunity to show what I can do on NFL NETWORK …. THIS ONLY THE BEGINNING … Shout out GOD,” Wright wrote before a series of hashtags encouraging the NFL to draft HBCU players.

Thanks you to the legacy bowl for the opportunity to show what I can do on NFL NETWORK …. THIS ONLY THE BEGINNING 💯💯

.

.

Shout out GOD💯 #nfldraft #hbcudraft #nflprospect

.

.@hbculegacybowl @drafthbcuplayers @nfl @Ravens pic.twitter.com/aXKObf2eru — Myles Wright (@uptop_ham) February 26, 2023

On Feb. 25, Fowler thanked everyone for their encouragement. “Recieved so much love and support the past couple days, I appreciate everybody that has been supporting. All love. Aggie Pride,” Fowler tweeted.

Recieved so much love and support the past couple days, I appreciate everybody that has been supporting.

All love. Aggie Pride. 🤞🏽 — 🏴‍☠️ (@skiwalkaaaa) February 26, 2023

NCAT news site, BlueDeathValley.com, praised Fowler’s Legacy Bowl performance. “Jalen Fowler was one of the brightest stars in the 2023 @HBCULegacyBowl. He was throwing dimes and making big plays all afternoon,” the site tweeted, along with footage of Fowler in action.