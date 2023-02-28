Whatever Happened To ‘Bangin’ On Wax’ Rappers from ’90s? 5 Things To Know

In the 1990s, there was a short-lived hip-hop group called Bloods & Crips. It was a group of real-life rival gang members from Los Angeles, who were also rappers. One of the collective’s albums was “Bangin’ On Wax.”

The group had members from the Bloods and Cribs.

The Bloods are a primarily African-American street gang founded in Los Angeles. it is widely known for its rivalry with the Crips. Members wear red.

The Crips is an organization of street gangs that is based in the coastal regions of Southern California. Its members are known to wear blue.

Here are five things to know about the “Bangin’ On Wax” rappers from the ’90s.

1. Rappers most known for…

The group was mostly known for their record-selling song “Piru Love.” It was a single from the group’s debut album, “Bangin’ on Wax.”

The Pirus are a Los Angeles street gang, affiliated with the Bloods.

2. The rappers behind the group

The Bloods & Crips project was originally organized by rappers O.Y.G Redrum 781 and Tweedy Bird Loc, according to Rap Talk.

3. Rappers in the gang

Crips from Compton, Watts, and Long Beach, and Bloods from Inglewood and Los Angeles were part of he multi-member group.

4. The Projects

In 1993, the Bloods & Crips released their debut album, “Bangin’ on Wax.” The album placed No. 86 on the Billboard 200. Four singles were released “Bangin’ on Wax,” “Piru Love,” “Crip, Crip, Crip,” and “Steady Dippin’.”. The album sold over 500,000 copies and was certified gold. Music videos were made for “Bangin’ on Wax,” “Piru Love,” and “Steady Dippin’.”



The following year, the group’s second and final studio album, “Bangin’ on Wax 2… The Saga Continues,” came out. Music videos were made for the singles “G’s & Locs” and “Wish You Were Here.” The album reached No. 139 on the Billboard 200 and No. 20 for Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, according to AllMusic.

A third album, “Bangin’ on Wax Part 3: No Passes,” was initially recorded in 2004 but was not released until 2014. None of the original artists are featured on the album.

5 Aftermath

After the second album, the group broke up and splintered off into other groups, such as the Nationwide Rip Ridaz, Damu Ridas, and Young Soldierz.

Many of the members have since died, some due to gang violence, according to United Gangs blog.

“Bangin’ On Wax” album cover.