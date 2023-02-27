Famous Dilbert Cartoon Writer Scott Adams Tells Whites Get the Hell Away From Black Americans, They Can’t Be Fixed

The creator of the popular “Dilbert” cartoon, which is syndicated in newspapers nationwide, has just canceled himself. Scott Adams went to his YouTube channel, “Real Coffee with Scott Adams,” to express his dislike and mistrust of Black people in a racist rant on Feb. 22.

Adams created the workplace-focused “Dilbert” comic strip in 1989. During his YouTube rant, he encouraged his white followers to follow the philosophy of racial segregation to “escape” Black people. He encouraged them to move to neighborhoods with few Black people. He said Black people were basically a lost cause and referred to Black people collectively as a “hate group.”

During his video, he cited a recent Rasmussen University survey showing 53 percent of Black people agree with the phrase “It’s okay to be white,” which the Anti-Defamation League has deemed a hate slogan. Rasmussen University is a private for-profit university located in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

Dilbert dude says he's tired of helping Black people because Don Lemon says our neighborhoods suck.

Or, some such totally *not racist* stuff.

(Because nothing is racist to a racist, or they'd have to admit they're a racist. Caucasity 101) pic.twitter.com/ysDVXNrMww — Marsha Warfield (@MarshaWarfield) February 23, 2023

Adams that the Rasmussen survey was the “first political poll that ever changed my activities.”

“I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people. Just get the fuck away. Wherever you have to go, just get away. Because there’s no fixing this. This can’t be fixed,” Adams railed.



Adams also said helping Black people was not worth it.

“So I don’t think it makes any sense as a white citizen of America to try to help Black citizens anymore,” Adams said. “It doesn’t make sense. There’s no longer a rational impulse. So I’m going to back off on being helpful to Black America because it doesn’t seem like it pays off.”

He added, “The only outcome is I get called a racist. That’s the only outcome. It makes no sense to help Black Americans if you’re white. It’s over. Don’t even think it’s worth trying.”

His rant has already caused “Dilbert” to be dropped by several media outlets.

The Cleveland Plains Dealer newspaper, for one, issued a statement that said it was dropping the Dilbert comic strip from its pages because of creator Scott Adams’ racist rant.

“Adams’ reprehensible statements come during Black History Month, when The Plain Dealer has been publishing stories about the work being performed by so many to overcome the damage done by racist decisions and policy,” the newspaper said.

The Washington Post said it would stop publishing Dilbert in light of “Scott Adams’s recent statements promoting segregation.”

This is not the first time Adams has come under scrutiny for his racist views. In 2022, “Dilbert” was pulled from 77 newspapers over so-called “anti-woke plotlines,” the Toronto Sun reported.

The storylines included the Black worker who identified as white, being told to also identify as gay to help improve his company’s environmental, social, and governance ratings, News One reported.

Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, talks about his work in his studio in Dublin, Calif., Oct. 26, 2006. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)