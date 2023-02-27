Hollywood Prophet Harvey Weinstein To Spend Rest Of Life In Prison After Sentencing For Sexual Assault

Disgraced film producer and media mogul Harvey Weinstein, 70, has been sentenced to 16 years for an L.A. rape conviction. He was previously convicted of sex crimes in New York, for which he was sentenced to 23 years in prison. His new sentence will run consecutively, giving him a total of 39 years behind bars for sex crime convictions.

The former Hollywood heavyweight was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Feb. 23 for a rape conviction in Los Angeles, adding to a more than his New York sentence. He will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Weinstein was convicted in the Los Angeles case in December 2022, three years after being convicted at a sex crimes trial in New York City.

A Los Angeles jury found Weinstein guilty of three counts related to the accuser known as Jane Doe 1. He was found guilty of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, and sexual penetration by a foreign object. However, the jury found him not guilty of sexual battery by restraint involving a second accuser, identified as Jane Doe 2. The jury could not reach verdicts on allegations involving Jane Doe 3 and Jane Doe 4.

Weinstein’s lawyers filed an appeal requesting a new trial, alleging that evidence was excluded about a romantic relationship between Jane Doe 1; Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench denied the request, NBC News reported.



Weinstein proclaimed his innocence in court. He accused Jane Doe 1 of being an “actress” who can “turn on” her tears.

“This is about money and coming after me,” Weinstein said. “Please don’t sentence me to life in prison. I don’t deserve it… There are so many things wrong with this case. There is no evidence… This is a setup… I beg your mercy.”

“He’s a 70-year-old man in bad health,” Mark Werksman, one of Weinstein’s defense attorneys, told the court. “He lived a full, rich, and productive life that included being a father to five children… He has become to his children the disembodied voice on the telephone.”

Werksman also praised Weinstein’s work in the entertainment industry.

“Mr. Weinstein did a lot of good for a lot of people in a 50-year career,” Werksman said, Variety reported. “He produced hundreds of films that were a joy to millions of people… He was a man that many famous movie stars would thank in their Oscar speeches… He gave generously to charities and political causes.”

Weinstein used to have powerful friends, including media billionaire Oprah Winfrey and former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

(Left) Actor, talk show host, and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey laughs and applauds along with film producer Harvey Weinstein, right, as Winfrey is introduced moments before accepting the W.E.B. Du Bois medal during ceremonies, Sept. 30, 2014, on the campus of Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)/(Right) In this Nov. 8, 2013 file photo, movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, left, smiles as first lady Michelle Obama speaks in the East Room of the White House at a workshop for high school students about careers in film. Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, say they are “disgusted” by revelations of sexual abuse and harassment being leveled at Harvey Weinstein. The couple said in a joint statement, “Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status.” (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)