US Government Arrests Ozy Media CEO Carlos Watson

Ozy Media founder and CEO Carlos Watson was arrested Feb. 23 on charges of fraud and identity theft after a federal grand jury in Brooklyn, New York, alleged that he misrepresented financial information to help prop up his struggling company.

Watson is accused of defrauding investors out of “tens of millions” of dollars in a years-long scheme built on a web of lies, federal prosecutors alleged in the indictment.

“Although Watson knew that Ozy was frequently drowning in debt and on the verge of insolvency, Watson falsely presented Ozy to investors and lenders as a successful business with minimal debt,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Siegel wrote in a 10-page letter requesting restrictions to stop Watson from fleeing, Law and Crime reported.

Former Ozy Chief Operating Officer Samir Rao pleaded guilty to fraud and identity theft charges earlier. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is taking concurrent enforcement action, according to a press release from the U.S. State Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

The media startup has been tarnished by scandal since a 2021 New York Times report revealed that Rao had impersonated a YouTube executive on a call with Goldman Sachs while seeking a $40 million investment. The company is also accused of inflating viewer metrics, which led to an investigation by the SEC and Department of Justice into the company’s practices.

Watson, along with Rao, chief of staff Suzee Han, and other members of the company “engaged in a scheme to defraud Ozy’s investors, potential investors, potential acquirers, lenders and potential lenders,” according to the grand jury.



U.S. Attorney Breon Peace accused Watson of being a con man “whose business strategy was based on outright deceit and fraud – he ran Ozy as a criminal organization rather than as a reputable media company.”

Watson and Ozy are accused of witholding key incriminating documents from the government and SEC, and also of trying to retaliate against witnesses they thought were cooperating with the government investigation, including by cutting off funding for their legal defense, the letter stated.

Ozy appeared to shut down in October 2021 after reports of misconduct, CNBC reported. Watson defended the company and said it would not shut down despite the scandals. Earlier this month, Semafor reported that Watson was attempting to bring Ozy back.

The son of teachers, Watson was born in Miami. He earned degrees from Harvard University and Stanford Law School. Ozy expanded from a daily digital news publisher to a producer of TV shows and podcasts. As CEO, Watson led Ozy to raise more than $70 million in funding from investors including Laurene Powell Jobs, Louise Rogers and Ron Conway.

Once a political analyst on CNN, Watson was a very well-connected media personality. He interviewed Bill Gates on The Carlos Watson Show and was praised for getting then-candidate Barack Obama to open up.

When New Yrok Times columnist Ben Smith wrote a 2021 expose about Ozy, Watson called the story a “ridiculous hitjob” and accused Smith of conflicts of interest. “Smith does have many conflicts and many interests, but his reporting about Ozy was buttoned up. “Watson’s responses to the assertions about Ozy’s inflated audience basically boiled down to ‘trust us, we’re really popular,'” CNN reported.

Watson faces a mandatory minimum two-year sentence and up to 37 years of imprisonment if he is found guilty.