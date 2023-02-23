Judge Greg Mathis Finds New Home At Black-Owned Studio After Popular TV Show Ends 24-Season Run

True to his word, Judge Greg Mathis won’t be retiring his gavel after all. The beloved television personality has found a new home at Black-owned Allen Media Group days after Warner Bros. canceled his popular namesake show.

“Judge Mathis” ran successfully for 24 seasons, the last of which wrapped in November 2022. According to a report by Yahoo Entertainment, a few days ago, Mathis announced his show was over on social media.

“Hey folks, I’m sure by now you know that Warner Brothers is getting out of the judge show business — canceling me and People’s Court — but the good news is, the other studios aren’t getting out of the judge show business,” Mathis wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “And as you can see with this robe still on, something might be happening real soon. And in fact if it does happen, it’s going to be – and it will – with a black studio this time.”

“I want to be able to empower Black businessmen and Black studios so that they can hire more Black people and put more Black shows on the air, because the commitments we’ve received from corporate America and Hollywood have been rescinded for the most part,” Mathis continued.

He made good on that promise within days. “Folks, I told you I would be back! Read the full article on variety,” Mathis posted on his social media platforms on Wednesday, Feb. 22.



Folks, I told you I would be back! Read the full article on variety. https://t.co/BPBF9sNVmI — Judge Greg Mathis (@JudgeGregMathis) February 22, 2023

According to Variety and other reports, Byron Allen’s media conglomerate AMG has greenlit a new show called “Mathis Court with Judge Mathis” set to premiere in Fall 2023. The new show will air daily with a runtime of one hour.

Mathis and Allen both expressed excitement at working together on the upcoming show.

“For years, I’ve proudly watched Byron Allen build a first-class global media empire. After 24 years on the air, I can’t think of a better company to work with to create my next great chapter,” Mathis said in a statement. “Byron and I are both from Detroit and it’s exciting to see him build the Motown of court programming by bringing together all of my fellow judges from his 8 court shows – who are the best of the best.”

“We at Allen Media Group are proud to add ‘Mathis Court with Judge Mathis’ to our amazing portfolio of court shows,” Allen said in a statement. “Judge Greg Mathis is an outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television host, and we are extremely confident that our eighth and newest court series with Judge Mathis will be very successful for years to come as he joins our outstanding roster of talent.”

Known for being an authentic straight shooter who keeps it real, Mathis is the nation’s longest-running Black male television host. He made history in 2018 by becoming the first Black jurist to win a 2018 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program. “Judge Mathis” also won a 2004 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News, Talk or Information Series.

Before his television career, Mathis was a judge in Michigan’s 36th District Court. The Detroit native has been transparent about being a troubled youth himself at one time and has used his platform to dish out tough love, promote positive change and offer second chances.

He is also a civil rights activist and chair of the Rainbow Push Coalition’s educational sector Push Excel.

Fans who initially mourned the news of Mathis’ show ending celebrated the news of his upcoming one.

“This is great news!! I watch your show everyday I was pissed the other day when I heard wb was cancelling your show. Way to bounce back,” @neciohunt tweeted.

This is great news!! I watch your show everyday I was pissed the other day when I heard wb was cancelling your show. Way to bounce back — Necio Hunt (@neciohunt) February 22, 2023

“Can’t wait you know we don’t play about watching you everyday,” Twitter user @LynnWalls18 wrote.

Can’t wait you know we don’t play about watching you everyday ❤️🙏🏽#judgemathis #mathisfamilymatters — MzPooh247💋🥰💕 (@LynnWalls18) February 22, 2023

“Woooohooooo!!!!! I was gonna hold on tight to my 42 recorded episodes on my dvr lmao! No but for real, this is great news!!” @chulasopretty commented. “Yes!!! I’m excited! Let the crackhead calling continue,” itsdalipgloss wrote on Instagram.

PHOTO: Judge Greg Mathis introduces Hall of Fame inductee Robert L. Johnson during the 26th Television Academy Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony inside the Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 in North Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for The Television Academy/AP Images)