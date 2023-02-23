Black America Reacts To Deion Sanders Comments On Targeted Recruitment Of Smart QBs From Dual Parent Households

Deion Sanders, who is known to say things that leave people shaking their heads, has done it again. The new head coach for the University of Colorado Buffaloes gave his philosophy on how to fill the spots on a team.

Sanders, who recently quit his coaching job at Historically Black University Jackson State University to take the University of Colorado job, said he looks for quarterbacks who come from “dual parent” homes and defensive linemen from “single mama” households.

During an interview with “The Rich Eisen Show” on Feb. 9, Sanders discussed what he looks for in recruits.

“Well, we have different attributes. Smart, tough, fast, disciplined with character. Now, quarterbacks are different,” Sanders told Eisen. “We want a mother, father. Dual parent. We want that kid to be 3.5 [GPA] and up. Because he has to be smart. Not bad decisions off the field, at all. Because he has to be a leader of men.”

He continued to explain what he looks for in defensive linesmen. “Defensive linemen are totally opposite. Single mama, trying to get it, he’s on free lunch,” Sanders explained. “I’m talking about just trying to make it. He’s trying to rescue mama. Like mama barely made the flight. And I want him to just go get it.”

Sanders added, “It’s a whole different attribute that you look for in different positions. And we have that stuff just chronicled. We know what we want, and we go get it.”



And Black Twitter had lots to say about Sanders’ comments.

Some noted that Sanders’ thoughts are beliefs shared widely by football coaches; and that Sanders got away with saying out loud because he is a Black man.

“If a white coach said this, he’d be rightfully excoriated for it. This isn’t a new thought process; most coaches are smart enough not to say it out loud Deion Sanders looks for ‘dual parent’ homes in QB recruits, ‘single mama’ households in d-linemen,” noted AL.com sports writer Nubyjas Wilborn.

If a white coach said this, he'd be rightfully excoriated for it. This isn't a new thought process; most coaches are smart enough not to say it out loud



Others wondered by Sanders hadn’t been canceled.

“Pastor Sanders doesn’t want quarterbacks from single parent homes. I am not sure how you all support this clown,” tweeted music artist Talib.

Some looked at the complex relationship between Black players and the sport of football.

“These comments by Sanders on recruiting QBs vs DL are interesting. They highlight how much the violent nature of football preys on Black poverty & desperation for certain positions like DL, regardless of the color of the head coach,” posted Erika K Wilson.

And yet, others agreed with Sanders.

“I guess the truth must hurt your feelings….” Kall Love tweeted.

“I wish more coaches DID say it out loud, and I’m grateful Deion said what he said,” Wrote Irami Osei-Frimpong.

Deion Sanders on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Feb. 9 (Photo: YouTube screenshot, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SGmTV-WiI88&t=562s)