Fact Check: Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley is a Punjabi Born in India Who Passes as White, Listed White on Voter Registration

There is much discussion centered around the newly announced GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley. Is she white? Is she Indian, passing for white? Was she born in India?

Haley, 51, is the two-term Governor of South Carolina and the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

Haley, a former President Donald Trump supporter, was born Nimarata Nikki Randhawa in Bamberg, South Carolina, in 1972, to immigrant Indian Punjabi Sikh parents from Punjab, India. Her father, Ajit Singh Randhawa, and her mother, Raj Kaur Randhawa, emigrated from Amritsar District, Punjab, India, to Canada and then to the U.S. Her parents are both Sikh.

If Haley had been born in India, she would not be able to run for president of the United States. A U.S. president must be a “natural-born citizen.”

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley invokes her own boundary-breaking record on race:



“Joe and Kamala even say America’s racist … Take it from me, the first minority female governor in history: America is not a racist country.” pic.twitter.com/yZvhvKObGC — The Recount (@therecount) February 15, 2023

It doesn’t seem that Haley has hidden her Indian roots. She has called herself “proud daughter of Indian immigrants.”

Haley, who added the surname “Haley” when he married her husband Michael Haley in 1996 when she was 26 years old, formally launched her 2024 presidential bid on Feb. 15.

“I’m more confident than ever that we can make this vision real in our time – because that’s what I’ve seen my entire life. As a brown girl, growing up in a black-and-white world, I saw the promise of America unfold before me,” Haley said at a recent event in South Carolina.



In her speech, Haley stressed she did not believe there was racism in America. “Take it from me, America is not a racist country,” she declared, as reported by The Hindu.

I really had no idea that Nikki Haley is actually a Punjabi Sikh Indian — Ant (@TellemTwan) February 14, 2023

If elected, she would be the first Indian-American and first woman to be elected U.S. president.

She is the third Indian-American to run for the U.S. presidency in three consecutive election cycles.

Bobby Jindal ran in 2016 and Vice President Kamala Harris in 2020.

A reminder that anyone out there claiming Nikki Haley is the 1st South Asian/Punjabi person running for POTUS, implying we should be proud, does not represent the cmmty. Indeed many (not all, sadly) of us are opposed to her heinous views & find her to be an embarrassment. — Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) February 15, 2023

There has been a rumor on social media that she changed her name as a way of “white-washing” her name to “get ahead in ‘non-racist’ America.” She took her husband’s name six years before she entered the political arena. And it seems she has used her middle name, “Nikki,” since childhood.

There seems to be some oddness around Nikki Haley's background



let me just put that to a simple and easy to understand rest



Haley was born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa to immigrant Indian Punjabi Sikh parents at Bamberg County Hospital in Bamberg, South Carolina. Her father, Ajit… https://t.co/YbtImE8JcR pic.twitter.com/f7qT2gJFla — Dallamar (@Dallamarr) February 15, 2023

Haley has gone by “Nikki” ever since she was born, Haley spokesperson Chaney Denton told USA Today. Haley has gone by “Nikki,” her legal middle name, since birth.

“Nikki” is actually typically used “as a term of endearment for the youngest girl in a Sikh family,” according to British-Indian writer Tunku Varadarajan, who wrote an opinion piece for The Wall Street Journal in 2020 about Haley’s name controversy. Haley is the youngest girl in her family.

it’s so cringe that she changed her name from Nimrata Randhawa and converted from Sikhism to Christianity to appear even whiter https://t.co/y8zx7iHwWE — Yasmin 🇵🇸 (@YasminNotJasmin) February 14, 2023

There is something to be said about the rise of Indian-origin politicians.



Nikki Haley comes from a Punjabi Sikh family. And like Priti Patel, Suella Braverman, and Rishi Sunak, has found more success with some quite extreme right-wing views. https://t.co/9yDh3AAIAd — Pranay Manocha (@PranMan) February 14, 2023

Nikki Haley with her parents and siblings as a child. . Her parents, Ajit and Raj Randhawa, are in the center surrounded by their children. Nikki is in the jumper on the left, sitting on her father’s knee. Clockwise from her are older sister Simran, big brother Mitti and, at bottom, little brother Simmi (Photo: Twitter, @Dallamarr, https://twitter.com/Dallamarr/status/1625918918601605130)/ FILE – President Donald Trump speaks with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley before a meeting during the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters, Sept. 18, 2017. Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, announced her candidacy for president on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)