After Winning Super Bowl, Many Call For Super Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy To Get Coaching Shot

Many thought the Philadelphia Eagles would pull out the Super Bowl win on Feb. 12. But the Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy had some tricks up his sleeves that helped the Chiefs go home with the win.

Some are now wondering if Bieniemy, who has been with the Chiefs since 2018, will finally get his chance as a head coach after being passed over several times. There are just three Black coaches in the 32-team National Football League, and some observers say this is what is behind Bieniemy not already being named a head coach.

If Eric Bienemy becomes the @Commanders OC I could see a few things happening in the next few years for this team. Ron Rivera could step down as the HC after the 2023 season and move into WSH front office and Eric Bienemy would become WSH Head Coach. Very possible IMO. — BMP is on 🎯 (@BigManPauly) February 14, 2023

Bieniemy is a former running back who played college football for the Colorado Buffaloes. He was selected by the San Diego Chargers in the second round, 39th overall, of the 1991 NFL Draft. He also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles.

After his playing career ended, Bieniemy served as the offensive coordinator at Colorado before becoming the running backs coach of the Chiefs. In 2019, he won his first Super Bowl when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31–20 in Super Bowl LIV.



Some will say because, Eric Bienemy, is Black, if he takes a job like the @Colts and fails, the Black coach was set up! I say Black coaches just need the same multiple opportunities as their counterparts. Success, or failure shouldn't be a factor, it's never a factor other times. — Will, but not like, Smith (@WillCook305) February 14, 2023

Bieniemy helped orchestrate an offense that, in the second half of the game, witnessed the Chiefs score touchdowns on their first three possessions and fail to get one on the fourth and final one because they were setting up for the winning field goal, ESPN reported.

The moves helped the Chiefs rally from a 10-point halftime deficit and beat the Eagles 38-35 for their second Super Bowl victory in four years.

If Coach Reid retires after the SB Eric Bienemy hands down should be the next HC of the @Chiefs Coach Bienemy has definitely paid his dues The OC jobs he interviewed for at best lateral job movement Coach Bienemy as the HC is a no brainer for @Chiefs brain trust #SuperBowl — ChewBapa (@ChewBapaPapa) February 12, 2023

For sure, “no one forgets Bieniemy, despite the fact that year after year, season after season, despite coordinating one of the best offenses in recent history, Bieniemy continues to get passed over,” wrote USA Today Race and Inequality Editor–Sports Mike Freeman, in an opinion piece.

He continued, “I can’t stress enough how unusual it is for someone with Bieniemy’s background to not get a head coaching job.”

The odds, said Freeman, are unfairly against Bieniemy.

“We’ve seen college coaches with no NFL experience get hired. NFL coaches who weren’t coordinators get hired. My mom apparently will get hired to become a head coach before Bieniemy,” he concluded.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coach Eric Bieniemy watches warms up prior prior to an NFL Divisional Playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)