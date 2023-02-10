Adidas Will Lose $1 Billion+ In Revenue In 2023 If It Can’t Offload Yeezy Inventory

Germany-based shoe and apparel giant Adidas says it could lose $1.3 billion in unsold inventory after dissolving its deal with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who is credited with giving the aging brand new life with his Yeezy show collection.

Adidas has collaborated since 2013 with the hip-hop entrepreneur, whose product line generated an estimated 4-to-8 percent of the company’s sales, according to investment bank Cowen.

Shares of Adidas sank by 11 percent the morning of Feb. 10 after the company warned that if it can’t unload its Yeezy shoes and clothes, sales revenues could decline at a high single-digit rate in 2023.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said in a press release. “We are currently not performing the way we should.”

West ran into trouble and lost numerous partnership deals in 2022 due to comments made on social media that have been deemed antisemitic.

“I can say antisemitic s—- and Adidas cannot drop me,” West boasted on the Drink Champs podcast in October 2022. Adidas canceled their partnership that month.

After cutting ties with West, Adidas said it would continue selling Kanye’s designs, just without the Yeezy name, TMZ reported. Based on a Feb. 9 Adidas financial report, that doesn’t seem to be working.

Adidas CEO Gulden said “2023 will be a year of transition to set the base to again be a growing and profitable company. We need to put the pieces back together again, but I am convinced that over time we will make Adidas shine again. But we need some time.”



Other companies that cut ties with Ye include JPMorgan Chase Bank; French fashion house Balenciaga; Vogue; Creative Artists Agency (CAA) — one of the biggest talent agencies in Hollywood; TV studio MRC; Gap; Sketchers and Peloton. Retailers T.J. Maxx and Footlocker removed Yeezy clothing and sneakers from their stores, XXL Mag reported.

Ye faces numerous lawsuits but for months has evaded being served by attorneys of Greenberg Traurig LLP, according to Billboard.

He owes millions to former business associates and music labels, Business Insider reported. His legal challenges include copyright infringement allegations stemming from music sampling for his 2022 album, “Donda 2” and contract disputes in which many claim he failed to pay them for their work. A former business manager is suing him for $4.5 million, the Sun reported, alleging he wasn’t paid for 18 months of work as a financial advisor.

Most of Ye’s business associates and closest friends abandoned him in 2022 as he continued to make “hate-filled statements about Jewish people, denied the Holocaust and praised Hitler,” the Los Angeles Times reported. Ye was banned from Twitter in December for violating its rules on inciting violence.