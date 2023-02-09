Sales Of Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Clothing Line With Adidas Fall 50%, Suffering From Weak Demand

All the hype around Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance World Tour hasn’t boosted sales of her Ivy Park clothing line. In fact, her active/leisure clothing brand is losing money.

Beyoncé’s clothing line, which is a partnership with Adidas, missed internal sales projections by more than $200 million in 2022, the Wall Street Journal reported on Feb. 8. Meaning the German retail giant is losing major money. This news comes after the company ended a highly lucrative partnership with hip-hop mogul Kanye West over antisemitic remarks he made.

Although her clothing line isn’t making nearly what was expected, Beyoncé is still raking in $20 million annually from the deal.

Ivy Park generated about $40 million in sales in 2022, a significant drop of more than 50 percent from the $93 million it pulled in in 2021. The company had projected the line would do $250 million in sales in 2022.

In 2023, Adidas projects the line will do $63 million in sales. The company projected sales of $335 million for the year.

In 2022 alone, Adidas will lose $10 million on the line.

One issue was that Adidas and Beyonce’s team never saw eye-to-eye on how to market the brand, sources told the Journal. Unlike West, Beyoncé, who recently broke the record for the most Grammy wins of all time, doesn’t often wear her own line in public so that they appear in paparazzi photos. She did appear in advertisements.

A spokesperson told Forbes its dire predictions about Ivy Park are “not correct.” Its partnership with Ivy Park is “ strong and successful” and it continues “to be inspired by our collective vision and are proud of the work we have created together.” The company does not disclose “key financial figures for individual product categories.”

Beyoncé, who has an estimated net worth of $450 million, first launched Ivy Park as an activewear collection with British fashion brand Topshop in 2016. In 2018, she purchased full ownership of the brand. In 2019, Adidas collaborated with her on the brand.

Beyoncé’s contract with Adidas is set to end after 2023.

Beyoncé (Photo: Adidas x IVY PARK)