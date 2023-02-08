Michael Jackson Estate Exploring Sale Of 50% Of Publishing Catalog For $800-$900 Million

The estate of music icon Michael Jackson is looking to unload half of his massive music catalog for more than $800 million.

Jackson’s recorded-music catalog is considered one of the most lucrative in history. His 1982 “Thriller” album, for example, was the first album to be certified 30-times platinum, making it one of the two biggest sellers of all time.

According to Variety, 50 percent of the King of Pop’s catalog of songs could fetch $900 million. The outlet reported that Jackson’s old label Sony Music and a possible financial partner are negotiating to acquire 50 percent of the estate’s interest in MJ’s publishing, recorded-music Venues, the “MJ The Musical” Broadway show, an upcoming biopic, Michael, and more.

The estate is only open to a 50/50 split if the estate maintains complete management and control, TMZ reported.

The hitmaker left 40 percent of his estate to his mother, Katherine.

Eldridge Industries, which partnered with Sony on the massive Bruce Springsteen catalog deal for $600 million, is rumored to be the company partnering with Sony.

Sony, and its predecessor CBS, were the sole home for Jackson for his entire solo career and the latter years of his career with the Jackson 5.

The singer died in 2009 at the age of 50.

Sony has made other deals with MJ’s estate. In 2016 Sony Corp. agreed to pay $750 million to the estate to acquire the Jackson estate’s 50 percent stake in their joint venture, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, which was formed in 1995. In 2018 Sony revealed it had acquired the Jackson estate’s 25.1 percent stake in that company for $287.5 million.



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

Many artists have been selling off their catalogs.

The RZA of the group The Wu-Tang Clan, who has been called a genius music maker, sold 50 percent of his Wu-Tang and solo catalogs to music IP investment and song management firm Hipgnosis Songs last year, according to Variety. Murder Inc. music label owner and producer Irv Gotti and singer John Legend are just a few artists selling off their catalogs in whole or in part.

In this Feb. 1, 1993, file photo, Michael Jackson performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. A month-long Michael Jackson channel on SiriusXM satellite radio was announced July 15, 2020, by the singer’s estate. The channel will feature music from Jackson’s albums and from live performances, including his 1988 concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium on his Bad Tour. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy, File)