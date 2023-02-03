Lyfe Jennings Tackles Pressure For Women To Get BBLs In New Music Video

Lyfe Jennings dropped new music recently and an accompanying video that touches on several heavy topics, including women feeling pressured to get Brazilian butt lifts.

In his single, “Till You Gone,” Jennings sings about not conforming to the pressures of society because people won’t appreciate you until you die anyway.

“Mama said they’ll never love you till you gone, so don’t waste ya time tryna please no nigga, no b*tch, nobody that don’t believe in you / Get rich, get it now cause when you leave this bitch you can’t take nothin’.”

The video depicts many things, from Kunta Kinte morphing into Kanye West and being shot in the head by an enslaver to a Klansman taunting Kyrie Irving on a basketball court after blocking his dunk.

One poignant story in the video shows a text conversation in which a young woman tells her mother her boyfriend wants her to get a BBL.

“If you weren’t enough for him before the BBL, you won’t be enough for him after,” her mother replies.

The young lady gets the BBL anyway after her boyfriend roots her on. When she emerges from the shady apartment where she had the procedure, her boyfriend disapproves and leaves her regardless.

She ends up committing suicide.

BBLs have become extremely popular. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons via an article about them by the Cleveland Clinic, 21,823 BBLs were done in 2020.



Insider reported that a 2017 study found BBLs have “significantly higher mortality rates” than any other cosmetic surgery, as patients can die from fat embolisms, blood clots or infections.

Some celebrities – including Cardi B and K. Michelle – have spoken out against BBLs and butt injections after having to remove their own. R&B Singer Queen Naija also said she regretted getting a BBL but is scared to go under anesthesia again to get it reversed.

“In August, I got surgery, and I removed 95% of my biopolymers. … If you don’t know what it is, it’s a*s shots,” Cardi B said during an Instagram live in Aug. 2022.

“All I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like, ‘OMG I don’t have enough fat to put in my a*s,’ so you result to a*s shots, DON’T!” Cardi continued.

K. Michelle had to have four surgeries to get her butt injections removed.

“When I did my procedure, I went to a person some of the hugest celebrities out today have used … I followed the trend and that was 1 of the worst decisions of my life,” K. Michelle said. “If you are going through this, don’t sit around and get worse.”

More and more women are coming forward with stories of their own horror experiences with BBLs, which is probably why Lyfe Jennings felt compelled to address the issue in his video.

His inclusion of so many heavy topics in the “Till You Gone” video received mixed reviews.

“How he squeezed those headlines in there is amazing. Only a handful of artists pull that off. He’s one of them. Lyfe never disappoints. That pnb rock line was [fire],” one YouTube user wrote.

“You did that thing Lyfe Jennings!!!! You stood up and led the pack with this one. The young bucks need to not just listen to you sing but also understand what the video is saying from beginning to end,” another replied. “The industry has claimed enough of our young men and women. Let’s do what we can to save the babies… I love it!!!!!”

Some Twitter users weren’t as kind. “Team too much,” one user @MsPorsh replied. User @KanavisLLama asked, “did this man really have a klansman do the DX suck it to kyrie after a foul.”

Based on Jennings’ message in “Till You Gone,” he’s likely unbothered by his critics. In an interview with Sway, Jennings said he was taking a strategic approach to doing music moving forward.

“What I want to do now is, I think every six months, I’m gon’ take the headline stuff that’s been going on and I’m gon’ artistically, you know, put my opinion in a manner that people can really get something from it and put it in a way that it can help them,” Jennings said.

“Every six months, I’m gon just try to drop something to remind people who they are – Kings and Queens,” Jennings concluded.