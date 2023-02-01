Black America Debates The Rise Of Passport Bros: Black American Men Going To Foreign Countries For Love, Low-Cost Sex

There is a movement among some Black men, who describe themselves as upwardly mobile, called Passport Bros. A “Passport Bro.” is a Black American man who travels to foreign countries in search of more traditional, submissive women than Black women in America.

Some have labeled the movement as just another form of sex tourism, but members of the Passport Bros. have gone to the media to defend their actions, explaining they aren’t looking just for low-cost sex but for wives who are more traditional and more feminine than American women.

Some naive American tourists can misinterpret the treatment they receive in HEAVY prostitution centers, like Thailand. U think they are going crazy over Popeyes chicken & your swagger but it’s just prostitution, in a poor country. U need to add travel expenses in any comparison. https://t.co/NfuSMQNcF0 — The Moguldom Nation (@Moguldom) February 1, 2023

The explanation by one Passport Bro. reportedly resulted in Brazilian police warning women there of Passport Bros seeking “traditional” wives in their country.

Austen Holleman, who claims to be a member of the Passport Bro. movement, said in an interview with Fox 26 Houston that he thought Brazilian women were “easy.” In a followup interview with the station, he apologized for his choice of words, saying he didn’t mean “easy” sexually, but that they were easier to get along with than Black women in America. He even posted a video further explaining.



“A lot of people in Brazil are misinterpreting the things I’m saying in English,” he said in response, Hype Bae reported. “They don’t know how to speak English that well.”

After Hours Spot: “Late night/after hour nightclubs in Bangkok are not exactly dirty, but they are seedy, with 90% prostitutes”



Many listeners may not catch an “after hours” spot means different things based on location. https://t.co/e9iPxly9gK — The Moguldom Nation (@Moguldom) February 1, 2023

Still despite the backlash, the Passport Bros movement is growing. One of their Facebook groups has over 10,000 followers, Travel Noire reported. The movement, which has its own hashtag– #PassportBros– has divided Black Twitter.

Many are wondering about the need to shop for brides overseas.

“I’m not trolling when I say this but I think a lot of these niggas (Passport Bros/Manosphere/’Alpha males’) are on the spectrum and lack an understanding of social cues and that adds to their problems with women,” Capt’n Save A Soul tweeted.

I’m not trolling when I say this but I think a lot of these niggas (Passport Bros/Manosphere/“Alpha males”) are on the spectrum and lack an understanding of social cues and that adds to their problems with women. https://t.co/q8qAxHKtzn — Capt’n Save A Soul (@thejuantonsoup) January 18, 2023

Others questioned the naivete of Passport Bros. when it comes to foreign love scams.

“I’m not trolling when I say this but I think a lot of these niggas (Passport Bros/Manosphere/“Alpha males”) are on the spectrum and lack an understanding of social cues and that adds to their problems with women,” Rakeem Shabazz l Wise The Dome TV tweeted.

Passport bros think women from overseas are game goofy till they be at Western Union every 2 weeks sending money back home. — Rakeem Shabazz | Wise The Dome TV (@RakeemShabazz) January 22, 2023

But some agree with the Passport Bros.

“PassportBros ….. visit AFRICA and the Philippines …..where Black men are actually respected, loved, cared for, wanted and needed. Leave these western females alone,” tweeted Carl.

“You either stay on the plantation or get a passport and fly to a destination,” tweeted Murkaveli.

PassportBros ….. visit AFRICA 🌍 and the Philippines 🇵🇭…..where Black men are actually respected, loved, cared for, wanted and needed.



Leave these western females alone. pic.twitter.com/CQldS5pgne — Carl (@CarlCkelly5944) January 30, 2023

You either stay on the plantation or get a passport and fly to a destination https://t.co/79c2Ng7puY pic.twitter.com/AfDcAnefQq — Murkaveli (@MurkaveliM) January 29, 2023

