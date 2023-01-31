Two Black Quarterbacks Will Face Off For 1st Time In Historic Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts Silences Critics

Something historic happened Sunday night. NFL fans worldwide watched as respective victories by the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set up an iconic moment over 100 years in the making – the first time two Black quarterbacks will face off in a Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes, 27, and Jalen Hurts, 24, led their teams to victory over elite competitors. The Chiefs upset the Cincinnati Bengals with a last-minute field goal, while the Eagles decisively defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7.

It’s a fact that fulfilled a longtime desire of Doug Williams, the first Black quarterback to start in a Super Bowl and win the game’s MVP award. He couldn’t contain his excitement.

“That’s what I’m talking about! Yes! Yes! We’ve got two Black quarterbacks in the Super Bowl,” Williams joyfully told Andscape in a phone interview. “Man, after Jalen won earlier, I was pulling for Patrick. I was sitting here on pins and needles to see if it would happen.”

“I’ve got such a smile on my face right now, but I’ve got water in my eyes, too. I’m talking, but I don’t think I can even explain what this means,” Williams continued. “We have come such a long way. It has been so hard, so many barriers, but we did it. Two Black quarterbacks in the Super Bowl!”

Williams isn’t the only one celebrating the upcoming historic game. Sportscaster Chris Williamson also tweeted his excitement about this year’s Super Bowl.



“16 years after Tony Dungy & Lovie Smith made history by becoming the first two Black head coaches to face off in Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes become the 1st two starting Black QBs to face off in Super Bowl. Gloryyy,” Williamson wrote.

16 years after Tony Dungy & Lovie Smith made history by becoming the first two Black head coaches to face off in Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes become the 1st two starting Black QBs to face off in Super Bowl. Gloryyy pic.twitter.com/ppYTB0OJjM — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) January 30, 2023

Hurts, who’s been criticized as not being a franchise quarterback by sports pundits, also joined an esteemed club as the seventh youngest quarterback to start in a Super Bowl. He made history by becoming the youngest quarterback to do so in Eagles history.

Jalen Hurts is not a franchise QB 🙃 pic.twitter.com/WpiHXP5xXU — Hard Rock Sportsbook (@HardRockSB) January 30, 2023

Even Hurts’ haters had to put some respect on his name. “Jalen Hurts is a hero, not the hero Philadelphia deserved, but the hero they needed,” said Emmanuel Acho, who repeatedly criticized Hurts’ performance and said the Eagles should have considered benching him.

Jalen Hurts is a hero, not the hero Philadelphia deserved, but the hero they needed. #FlyEaglesFly @Eagles pic.twitter.com/sNe14w1juE — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 29, 2023

True to form, Hurrts calmly addressed his doubters in a one-on-one interview with Michael Strahan.

“I think it’s been that way for a long time and I don’t want it to change,” Hurts said. “I learn to embrace the hate. It gave me fuel. It inflicted pain on me for sure but that pain was my strength. I had the mentality moving forward; regardless of what it is, I can come with it.”

Hurts also credited his faith with helping him overcome his critics. “It was a big surprise to many,” Hurts said. “My favorite (Bible) verse, I went through a lot of stuff in college and it kind of stuck with me, John 13:7: ‘You may not know now but later you’ll understand.’ Hopefully people understand.”

“I never ever put a limit on myself. There are no surprises, and there is no point where I’ll arrive. It’s just the journey of it.” #ICYMI… my one-on-one interview with #Eagles Quarterback @jalenhurts on his journey. pic.twitter.com/7ZoZVqdNWc — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) January 30, 2023

Mahomes continues to cement his place in history. He became just the third Black quarterback to star in a Super Bowl in 2020 and is hoping to make history as the first Black quarterback in the NFL to win more than one title. Hurts is hoping to secure his first Lombardi trophy.

Patrick Mahomes Sr, & Averion Hurts are present fathers that raised great men. The narrative of the absent black father is pushed through the media. So, let’s remember to push this as well. Salute to you both for changing the narrative. I know Jalen & Patrick appreciate you. pic.twitter.com/yFyLbzDmy1 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 30, 2023

Chris Canty said Mohomes’ ability to play at such an elite level, even when he was battling through an ankle injury on Sunday, is “Jordan-esque.”

“It’s unbelievable what Pat Mahomes is doing. He’s in the super Bowl every other year … The guts that he showed in that game on Sunday against the Bengals, it Jordan-esque,” Canty said. “He keeps having these special moments on the biggest stage that the game has to offer.”

.@ChrisCanty99 says Patrick Mahomes' performance is Michael Jordan-esque 👀



"It's unbelievable what Pat Mahomes is doing. … He keeps having these special moments on the biggest stage that the game has to offer. It really is Jordan-esque." pic.twitter.com/r3gVySRm55 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 31, 2023

Mahomes thanked God for helping him power through to victory. “I want to thank God, man,” Mahomes said. “He healed my body this week to battle through that. He gave me the strength to be out here.”

While grateful to be champions of their respective divisions, Mahomes and Hurts acknowledged they have one more great challenge ahead.

“For me, my goal is to win the Super Bowl,” Mahomes said at a postgame conference. “Obviously, the AFC Championship is something that I’ll forever remember — winning that Lamar Hunt trophy at Arrowhead Stadium — but to me, the job’s not finished.”

“We put a lot of work in to have this opportunity and it’s a moment that we want to enjoy as a team,” Hurts said. “It’s really hard … I try to, what you guys say, enjoy the moment, but my joy comes in winning, but I know the job isn’t done.”

ORIGINAL PHOTOS:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in action during the NFC Championship NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)