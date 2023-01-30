Why Couldn’t Biden And Democrats Pass The George Floyd Policing Act With 2021 Majority?

The fatal police beating of Tyre Nicolas, a 29-year-old unarmed Black man, has left many wondering why the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 failed to get passed even though the Democratic-led legislation faced a majority in the Senate at the time.

The bill, named after police killing victim George Floyd, was approved by the Democratic-led House in March 2021. But it get not get enough votes in the Senate.

President Joe Biden vowed to push through legislation on police reform while campaigning during the 2020 presidential elections.

But the Senate Democrats stopped actively negotiating on the topic after talks failed in 2021, ABC News reported.

The GEORGE FLOYD JUSTICE IN POLICING ACT is reasonable.

The George Floyd bill was, according to experts, comprehensive.

The bill aimed to ban certain police techniques, including no-knock warrants, chokeholds, and carotid holds. (Chokeholds apply pressure to the throat or windpipe and restrict an individual’s ability to breathe.) The bill also sought to improve police training and invest in community programs designed to improve policing and promote equitable new policies, NBC News reported.

#SOTU

Brutal classism

Bipartisan racism.

President Biden: "We should all agree, the answer is not to defund the police. It's to fund the police.

President Biden: "We should all agree, the answer is not to defund the police. It's to fund the police. Fund them with resources and training, resources and training they need they need to protect their communities"



This bill increased accountability for law enforcement misconduct, restricted the use of certain policing practices, enhanced transparency and data collection, and would establish best practices and training requirements, according to the U.S. Congress website.

The bill called for a national registry—the National Police Misconduct Registry—to compile data on complaints and records of police misconduct and racial profiling.

Sadly, Congress didn't pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in 2020. Forces of Inaction stalled; the moment passed. But as we all knew, it was a matter of time. These human rights abuses won't stop without meaningful action at all levels, including Congress.

Meanwhile, lawmakers have invited the parents of Tyre Nichols to attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Feb. 7.

https://twitter.com/realnyhiem/status/1620048349603983361?s=61&t=6TN5U-r1uUcy4ykE7csLfA

A settlement solves nothing. Legislation does. We still don't have a George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and even that didn't go nearly as far as it should have. We got "fund them, fund them, fund them" instead though

