As Pentagon Awards $90 Million Research Contract To Howard University, America Escalates Ukraine War By Sending Tanks

Historically Black University Howard University has been awarded a five-year $90 million U.S. military research contract. It is the first HBCU to lead one of the Pentagon’s 15 university-affiliated research centers.

This news comes as the U.S. military has announced that it will send war tanks to Ukraine to assist the country in its conflict with Russia.

The new Howard center is being funded by the Defense Department and the Air Force and will focus on tactical autonomy technology for military systems, The Washington Post reported. Researchers will begin work on Feb. 1 at Howard.

Currently, the Pentagon has 14 existing university-affiliated research centers, where defense, industry, and academic officials share space and collaborate on basic and applied research. There are centers at the University of Maryland at College Park and Johns Hopkins University as well.

Think of it as a long-term business investment pic.twitter.com/VRavjDRWOn — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 25, 2023

Meanwhile, the U.S. is finalizing plans to send approximately 30 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, two U.S. officials familiar with the plans told CNN. The U.S. will also send a small number of recovery vehicles, which are tracked vehicles used to assist in the repair of tanks on the battlefield or the removal from the battlefield for service and maintenance in a different location.

The U.S. has already poured billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine. Just before Christmas, Congress approved nearly $50 billion in additional aid for Ukraine. The U.S. has poured billions into Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24.



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

Zelensky was very prophetic here — General Dynamics can definitely now count on a ton of new Abrams battle tank replenishment orders. Their next quarterly statement is sure to be cheerful. "Big business" opportunity, indeed https://t.co/B0Un8nGVpA — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 25, 2023

After some debate, the German government has also approved delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz decided to deliver the battle tanks following “months of debate,” according to CNN.

Just earlier this month, Germany had informed the U.S. that it would not send its Leopard tanks unless the U.S. also agreed to send its own M1 Abrams tanks.

If deploying a huge squadron of the US military's main battle tanks to Ukraine doesn't constitute an act of war, would the deployment of *any* armament constitute an act of war? How about nuclear warheads? Anything? pic.twitter.com/2LB9dE5ctu — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 25, 2023

Each Leopard 2 tank contains a 120mm Smoothbore gun, and a 7.62mm machine gun; it can reach speeds of 70 km per hour (44 mph), or 50 kmph when off-road, CNN reported.

Conventional ammunition production at levels not seen since the Korean War… "the most aggressive" expansion of the US defense industrial base in 40 years… don't you just love the smell of Liberal Democracy™ in the evening pic.twitter.com/55SS1i7rkX — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 25, 2023

(L) Howard University in Washington, Aug. 31, 2011. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)/(top, R) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attends a press conference as part of the meeting of the ‘Ukraine Defense Contact Group’ at Ramstein Air Base in Ramstein, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023. Defense leaders are gathering at Ramstein Air Base in Germany to hammer out future military aid to Ukraine, amid ongoing dissent over who will provide the battle tanks that Ukrainian leaders say they desperately need. (AP Photo/(bottom, R) Michael Probst)French Leclerc main battle tanks fire during an exercise at a training range in Smardan, eastern Romania, Jan. 25, 2023. Around 600 French soldiers deployed to Romania as part of a NATO battlegroup on the alliance’s eastern flank carried out live combat exercises on Wednesday to test their preparedness amid Russia’s ongoing war in neighboring Ukraine. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)