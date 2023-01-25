Roland Martin Interviews Bethune-Cookman President, Ed Reed And Students

The saga at Bethune-Cookman University and its decision not to ratify the contract of Ed Reed as its next head football coach continues to play out. On Monday, Jan. 23, B-CU students protested Reed’s firing, unsanitary living conditions and other issues they said they’ve been having at the school.

B-CU football players also started a petition to reinstate Reed as head football coach. Veteran journalist Roland Martin has been providing extensive coverage of the situation as it unfolds on his Black Star Network.

Martin interviewed Bethune Cookman’s interim president Dr. Lawrence Drake, Reed and some of the student-athletes during a two-hour segment on his network. He also offered to bring his crew to the campus for a town hall meeting in early February

Drake told Martin it was his decision not to move forward with signing Reed’s contract because after observing Reed further he didn’t think he was the right fit for the university.

He added it was important for Reed to exemplify the Christian values, be able to work with other staffers with more coaching experience than him to build out the program and not overstep on things he wasn’t authorized to do.

“It was my decision,” Drake said. “When we saw the first video criticizing the university and saying, ‘It’s trashy and my office is dirty,’ well first of all he wasn’t an employee of the university and he had not an office. … We had given him some permission that he really took to the next level.”



Drake said Reed’s behavior did not meet their expectations, including his use of “expletives” and explicit background music in one of his videos that disrespected women. “I think the final straw was actually the third or fourth video, one with the background music being booties, butts and boobs and ho*s. Sixty-five percent of our campus is female and … we’re trying to build young men to respect Black women,” Drake said.

Drake also said Disney, which is one of Bethune’s biggest sponsors for the Florida Classic, called and asked them what they were going to do after Reed posted the videos to social media.

“Here’s the bigger point and I think this is the most important thing for me. As a dad and as a father and certainly as someone who’s been given the responsibility of looking after these young people, I just didn’t feel that at this point, and I conferred with a number of people …

“We’re trying to teach the students what Dr. Mary McLeoud Bethune stood for,” Drake said. “We just felt at this point, it wasn’t a good fit for Ed and I, or Ed and the university, to agree on what kind of conditions he would have to come to and help us create and help us grow. He wasn’t in agreement with that. He felt that he needed to say his piece and call attention to the challenges as opposed to the opportunities.”

It’s a position Drake reiterated in a statement from the unvierisyt about the controversy. “As we continued to observe him, we felt that his behavior was not aligned with the traditions of our founder, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, and the university,” the statement said

Reed and the students told a different story.

“You have crackheads walking through campus, man. There’s no security for these young women and men. I’m not trying to bash the school,” Reed told Martin. “We were picking up trash when I was creen recording. I didn’t post that. Somebody screen recorded me and put that out there.”

“Don’t interview me, interview them kids. Interview the team. Interview these young women and men. … I got a 14-year-old son who I’ve been missing his stuff. Three weeks. I’m tired man, this is exhausting, man. They lying on me man. Why lie on me, man, to save your face, man, because you’re doing something wrong?”

Ed Reed gets emotional talking about Bethune-Cookman's firing of him and says they're not being truthful. pic.twitter.com/B1ukxqe9aG — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) January 24, 2023

“I cry for those kids, man. I hurt for them kids because it’s wrong. I have eight kids who committed the week before. These kids calling me, their parents calling me. What are we going to do? I can’t get these kids into school. I can’t have these kids uncommit and go somewhere else,” Reed continued. “You’re telling me I’m withdrawing? No, I’m not withdrawing. I still want to coach here and coach these kids.”

Three football players whom Martin interviewed sided with Reed. They told Martin they had no practice facilities on campus and were sharing moldy helmets, equipment and attire.

“Coach Reed in three weeks has essentially done more than this entire administration and other program leads … than they have in the past five years,” one student said.

Watch Martin’s full segment below.