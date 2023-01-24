Conspiracy Theorists: Joe Biden Was Set Up with Classified Docs, Someone Wants Him Gone

Controversial Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz is floating a conspiracy theory about the clarified documents found at President Biden’s old think tank in Washington, D.C., and at one of his homes in Delaware. According to Gaetz, Biden is being set up by his own party, the Democrats, who want him gone before the next presidential election.

He mentioned the theory on Twitter and during two recent interviews.

During an interview with Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” on Jan. 19, Gaetz said he thinks Biden is the victim of a shadowy plot.

He said the “deep state” — a term for government officials who are in rank-and-file positions in agencies such as the FBI, Department of Justice, and CIA — wants to have Biden impeached ahead of the 2024 presidential election to clear the way for California Gov. Gavin Newsom to become the Democratic Party’s nominee for president, San Francisco Gate reported.

“Maybe the deep state and a lot of these Democrats have figured out that they’d rather roll with Gavin Newsom than Joe Biden,” Gaetz said. “The Republicans might not even have to help the Democrats take out their trash.”

Gaetz expanded on his theory. “Joe Biden’s mad, and he should be. His own Department of Justice is now criminally investigating him, his own staff put him in a terrible position by sitting on this information, and his own lawyer was searching around for the evidence of a paperwork crime from almost a decade ago. So I get why Joe Biden’s mad, and you could see Gavin Newsom’s thought bubble in the background. He’s actually measuring the drapes inside the Oval Office right now.”



Matt Gaetz: Joe Biden is mad his own DOJ is investigating him. pic.twitter.com/An6tP6Jgkw — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 20, 2023

Biden had a small number of classified records left over from his vice presidency, The Daily Mail reported.

The first classified documents were found in November at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank office in Washington, D.C., that Biden used for about three years. The think tank office was used from mid-2017 until the beginning of Biden’s 2020 campaign. Those documents were located in a box in a locked closet. The documents were turned over to the National Archives as soon as they were discovered by his personal attorneys. The second set of documents was located by Biden’s lawyers, locked away in the garage at one of his Delaware residents. All of the documents are from when Biden served as vice president to former President Barack Obama.

It has also come to light that nearly a dozen records filed as classified were found in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home in early January, RadarOnline.com reported. Pence served as vice president under President Donald Trump, who also had classified documents at one of his residences in Florida.

In an earlier interview with Fox Digital on Jan. 18, Gaetz questioned the timing of the Biden doc discoveries, noting the documents have been missing for nearly eight years without anyone questioning their whereabouts–until now.

“‘There’s an element to this that feels like the Democrats are taking out Joe Biden,” Gaetz said.

He quickly stressed, “I don’t know that that’s the case, but I don’t know that it’s not.”

He concluded, “But just as Joe Biden is hardening the cement around his decision to run for president again, they start looking for what classified documents might have been tucked away eight years ago.”

Newsom has reportedly told Biden he will not challenge him in 2024, although many consider him a viable candidate for the next elections.

President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office after arriving at the White House, Jan. 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



