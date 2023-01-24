Inside the Growth Of ‘Earn Your Leisure,’ One Of The Hottest Podcasts In America

When Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings launched a podcast called “Earn Your Leisure” in January 2019, they saw a void. There were very few places where young Black people could go and get knowledge about the financial world. Now just four years later, Bilal and Millings seem to have applied some of the economic empowerment lessons they pass on to their listeners to themselves.

Their podcast has exploded and is recognized worldwide. In fact, they recently attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

They tweeted, “We’re at The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. This is where the most powerful people in the world come to discuss global economic issues. This is the most exclusive and prestigious financial forum on planet Earth. It only makes sense that EYL is here.”

They have also seen other avenues open with to them as well to expand their financial education empire.



It all started when these two childhood friends from the Bronx in New York City were looking for ways to educate the Black community about financial literacy.

Bilal is a financial advisor by trade and Millings is an educator. They started their program with just an iPhone, shotgun mics–and, of course, their knowledge.

“Now that we look back—he comes from a career in finance, I come from a career in education. Those two things together make perfect sense when you talk about financial history, teaching, and understanding finance,” Millings told Level Man.

He continued, “Did I see this vision long term? Not when I was teaching. I knew I wanted to educate and what was being taught wasn’t going to be applicable for the students I was teaching, which was why financial literacy became something I was like, I gotta be passionate about this ’cause this is going to help them out in their future. When I told Rashad about it, it was like, let’s just scale this program and help as many young people as we can. Then we realized there’s no age limit to learning. Young adults needed it, their parents needed it, their grandparents needed it. And so now we expanded to something that has no boundaries.”

Bilal, 38, and Millings, 40, have since become the source for financial literacy in the Black community and, in the process, secured their television deal with Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ platform Revolt.

Revolt approached the pair about developing a show and interviewing entertainers. Then, the pandemic hit and production stopped. But they pair moved on to another idea. They established “Market Mondays,” a show centered on investing, that aided consumers in their decision-making process. Now, with the pandemic over “Assets Over Liabilities” returned to Revolt for a second season on April 18th, 2022, Forbes reported.

According to their website, “Earn Your Leisure” has amassed more than 50 million downloads and is consistently ranked in the Top 20 Business Podcasts in the U.S., peaking at #1 on the Apple Podcast charts. The podcast has over 2 million followers across social media, and 900,000 YouTube subscribers.

“Earn Your Leisure” also hosts live events across the globe, which includes the financial literacy festival in the world “Invest Fest.” Over 14,000 attended Invest Fest 2022, with keynote speakers including Steve Harvey and Tyler Perry.

Additionally, the Earn Your Leisure umbrella also includes an online educational platform, “EYL University,” an online interactive community that includes over 200-plus archived webinars covering a range of business, finance, and entrepreneurial topics. EYL University has over 12,000 active members.

Up next they will be acting as the keynote speakers at the Think Bold Festival & Conference in April 2023, aimed to also connect future entrepreneurs and the next generation workforce.



