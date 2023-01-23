Top Russian Defense Minister: If We Lose in Ukraine, Could Provoke Nukes, World War 3

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president and prime minister, said the federal republic could use nuclear weapons if it loses the war to Ukraine.

“The loss of a nuclear power in a conventional war can provoke the outbreak of a nuclear war,” Medvedev wrote in a Telegram, according to a translation by CNN. “Nuclear powers do not lose major conflicts on which their fate depends. This should be obvious to anyone. Even to a Western politician who has retained at least some trace of intelligence.”

Medvedev, 57, made the comments in a post on Telegram last Thursday, Jan. 19. They came one day before Ukraine’s allies were scheduled to meet and discuss how to further aid the country in its war against Russia.

BREAKING: Deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has said that a defeat for Russia in Ukraine could provoke a nuclear war, per NBC. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) January 19, 2023

Medvedev was president of Russia from 2008 to 2012. Afterward, he was appointed prime minister by current Russian President Vladimir Putin, a role he served in from 2012 to 2020. He is now deputy chairman of the country’s Security Council, a post he assumed in 2020.

Ukraine’s allies met in Germany at its Ramstein Air Base on Friday, Jan. 20. The United States tried to convince Berlin to provide its Leopard tanks to the embattled nation. However, parties failed to come to a consensus, Reuters reported.



Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would keep fighting to get tanks for his military.

“Yes, we will still have to fight for the delivery of modern tanks, but every day we make it more obvious that there is no alternative to taking a decision about tanks,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy added the commitment of billions more in funding from allies would help Ukraine continue fighting Russia. The continued support Ukraine is receiving from its allies is something Medvedev acknowledged is a challenge for Russia.

“The Ramstein meeting and allocation of heavy armament to Kyiv leave no doubt that our enemies will be trying to exhaust us for an indefinite amount of time, or better yet, to destroy us,” Medvedev wrote on Telegram, according to a translation by Yahoo News. “They do have enough armament. If needed, they will start producing new weapons. So there should be no illusions.”

“What conclusions can we make? Firstly, it will not be easy. Secondly, in case of a prolonged conflict, a new military alliance will be formed sooner or later by the countries forced by the USA and their pack of castrated dogs,” Medvedev added.