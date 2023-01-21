Reporters Pull Up On Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla at Davos Over Vaccine Protection Claims

Albert Bourla, the CEO of American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, was confronted by reporters in Davos over vaccine protection claims. Bourla was in Davos for the World Economic Forum.

The World Economic Forum in Davos, a town in the Swiss Alps, kicked off on Jan. 16 and ended Jan. 20. Business and political leaders gathered for the annual event.

On Aug. 23, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first covid-19 vaccine, Comirnaty (covid-19 vaccine, mRNA), which was previously known as Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine, for the prevention of covid-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older.

In early January 2023, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that there is a possible health issue with the bivalent covid-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech. According to the CDC, one of its vaccine safety monitoring systems revealed a possible increase in a certain kind of stroke in people 65 and older who recently got one of Pfizer’s updated booster shots.

Some experts are also complaining that the Pfizer vaccine is not effective in preventing the virus.

Reporters in Davos confronted Bourla on Jan. 18 after Pfizer announced that it would expand the number of medicines and vaccines that it sells on a not-for-profit basis to the world’s poorest countries, WION reported. WION ia an Indian multinational English-language news channel headquartered in New Delhi.



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

During the WEF meeting, Pfizer announced it would start offering its medications at cost in 45 low-income nations; previously, Pfizer had offered 23 of its patented drugs to poor countries on a not-for-profit basis.

The two journalists who quizzed Bourla work for Rebel News and they asked him several questions about the vaccine, which Bourla ignored. Rebel News is a Canadian right-wing to far-right political and social commentary media website.

One of the journalists, Ezra Levant, posted a video of the confrontation on Twitter. In the video, Levant can be heard asking, “Mr. Bourla, can I ask you – when did you know the vaccines did not stop transmission? How long did you know that before saying it publicly?”

🚨WE CAUGHT HIM! Watch what happened when @ezralevant and I spotted Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, on the street in Davos today.



We finally asked him all the questions the mainstream media refuses to ask.



Full story: https://t.co/wHl204orrX



SUPPORT: https://t.co/uvbDgOk19N pic.twitter.com/c3STW8EGH3 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 18, 2023

The Pfizer CEO replied, “Thank you very much.” Levant then asked why Pfizer kept a secret about vaccines not stopping transmission (of covid).

“You said it was 100 percent effective, then 90 percent then 80 percent, then 70 percent, but we now know that the vaccines do not stop transmission. Why do you keep that secret?” Levant asked and Bourla ignored the question and told the journalist to have a nice day.

The second journalist Avi Yemini, asked Bourla, “Is it time to apologize to the world, sir? To give refunds to the countries that borrowed their money into a vaccine that doesn’t work. An ineffective vaccine. Are you not ashamed of what you’ve done in the last couple of years?” Bourla did not respond.

🚨BREAKING – They CAUGHT HIM! Rebel News Finds Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla On The Streets At Davos And Asks Questions Mainstream Media Refuses To Ask



"Is it time to apologize to the world for your ineffective covid vaccine? Are you not ashamed of what you've done?" pic.twitter.com/ju0eqQ2LxQ — James Cintolo, RN FN CPT (@healthbyjames) January 18, 2023

Photo: Albert Bourla, the CEO of American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, being confronted by Rebel News reporters Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini, screenshot, Twitter, https://twitter.com/OzraeliAvi/status/1615768882014310400