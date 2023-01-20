Top Black Hebrew Israelite Cmdr. Gen. Yahanna: Baltimore Will Be Destroyed By God, It Is Demon Possessed

Crime in “Charm City” remains out of control. Baltimore, Maryland has a population of around 600,000, and ranked second in the country for homicide per capita in 2021. The murder rate in Baltimore is 58.27 per 100,000 people, Fox 45 reported in July 2022.

In December 2022, it was reported by Fox Baltimore News that for the eighth straight year, the city had seen more than 300 homicides–or nearly six every week.

Baltimore is the most populous city in Maryland. Of its population, Black people comprise 62.6 percent; whites are 30.3 percent.

According to top Black Hebrew Israelite Commander General Yahanna, the crime in the Maryland city is an indication that the city has been taken over by demons and that God will soon step in and destroy the evil dominating the city.

Referring to a demonic takeover of the Black-dominated city, Yahanna said in late 2022, the evil “has eaten your flesh in Baltimore.” Directing his attention to Black men in the city, he added, “Right now our brain ain’t working right. That’s why we getting played in Baltimore.”

He continued, “Baltimore is filled with demons. The demons run free in Baltimore. Righteousness don’t run free. The demons run free. Why you think so many brothers locked up in Baltimore? Why do you think that is? Why so many brothers and sisters in the hospital–shot, stabbed, killed? Why? Why? Because the demons run free in Baltimore…Baltimore is filled with demons and zombies right now.”

Quoting from the Bible, Yahanna continued to say all will be rectified by God, who will destroy all that is evil in the city.

Yahanna, whose birth name is John Lightborne, is the leader of the Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge (ISUPK).

ISUPK is a nonprofit organization and Black power religious group that has been labeled an extremist hate movement by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Based in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, the group has members worldwide. ISUPK is part of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, which regards Black Americans as descendants of the Twelve Tribes of Israel.

Photo caption: Commanding Gen. Yahanna, Twitter, https://twitter.com/genyahanna / Crime scene tape at the scene of a homicide in Baltimore, Dec. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)