Meek Mill: The Shade Room Promotes Black Embarrassment And Misery, I May Hire Private Investigators

Hip-hop artist and criminal justice reform activist Meek Mill is not happy with the Black celebrity gossip platform The Shade Room (TSR). He’s even implying he might sue and do an investigation into their inner workings.

TSR was founded by Angelica “Angie” Nwandu in 2014. At one point, it was ranked as one of the top 25 Instagram brands, Comscore reported. Reporting on celebrity news, the site often gets called out. This time, by Meek Mill.

Mill was outraged that TRS re-posted one of his tweets and suggested that he was being disrespectful to Steve Harvey‘s stepdaughter, socialite Lori Harvey.

Meek, who once rapped about having a crush on Harvey, posted the tweet just hours after British actor Damson Idris confirmed his and Harvey’s relationship on his Instagram Story.

Meek’s tweet read: “Y’all let that gal f#%k everybody.” He added a playground slide emoji in his tweet. This is the tweet TRS re-posted his tweet on Instagram and insinuated that Meek was comparing Harvey to a playground ride.

In 2018, in the song “Going Bad,” Meek rhymed: “Bitch, I graduated, call me ‘Big Fish’ (ballin’)/I got Lori Harvey on my wish list (that’s Lori)/That’s the only thing I want for Christmas (true story, uh)/I’ve been had my way out here, yeah, know that’s facts (facts)…Going Bad.”

Ok since y’all heard me …. Let’s get y’all to remove me completely from this site completely or the next step lawsuit and private investigations! This is a place of black embarrassment and misery! https://t.co/NEOm6IAL27 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 13, 2023

Meek went to Twitter on Jan. 13 to set the story straight, and addressed a tweet to Idris, who starred in “Snowfall.”

“Damson my real friend … the shade room posted and made it as I’m coming at him and his lady tf … these sites ruined many friendships and families … seeing all that negativity you become that! I stay away from people that live in those comments they be secretly miserable!”

And, Meek demanded that TSR remove his name from their blog, or he will file a lawsuit and launch a “private investigation.”

Neither Harvey or Idris have commented.

Rapper Meek Mill arrives at a Pennsylvania appeals court in Philadelphia on July 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)