Bethune-Cookman Football Coach Ed Reed Apologizes For Unprofessionalism, Anti-HBCU Social Media Rant

College football coach Ed Reed, 44, has issued an apology after criticizing Historically Black University Bethune-Cookman University in an explicit-filled social media tirade.

B-CU is a private HBCU located in Daytona Beach, Florida. It has an enrollment of fewer than 4,000 students. It is one of only three private HBCUs that compete at the Division I level in college football, along with Howard University and Hampton University.

Reed, a former Baltimore Ravens National Football League star, was named the new head coach of B-CU’s football team in December. He has now apologized for his rant.

Ed Reed complaining about the trash at Bethune Cookman 😳



“I’m waking out here with the football team picking up trash. I should leave, I’m not even under contract yet !”



“Theses MFs didn’t even clean my office when I got here !” pic.twitter.com/oiKF8YrHqL — Unfiltered Media ™️ (@UnfilteredInd) January 15, 2023

“I(n) regards to my social media and comments about the University, staff and other institutions, I would like to sincerely apologize to all BCU staff, students and alumni for my lack of professionalism,” Reed told HBCUgameday.com.

“My language and tone were unacceptable as a father, coach and leader. My passion for our culture, betterment and bringing our foundation up got the best of me and I fell victim while engaging with antagonists on social media as well,” he continued.

He added, “I am fully aware of the hard working folks at our school who are also fighting to make things better and more financially sound. I am encouraged from my communication with my AD and our administration and understand it’s a work in progress. My passion is about getting and doing better and that goes for me too.”



I actually think HBCU administrators and administrations deserve all the smoke certain people reserves for HBCUs as a whole. It's not the students, by and large it's not the faculty or staff, it's the administrations and the trustees behind them… — Casually: @Negrosubversive@kolektiva.social (@negrosubversive) January 16, 2023

On Jan. 15, Reed went on Instagram Live to complain about the conditions of the Bethune-Cookman campus and his personal office there. He claimed his office was littered with trash upon his arrival.

“I just pulled up the work. We’re going to try to help y’all too man. Because I know a lot of HBCUs need help. I’m just here to help here first,” Reed said in the video. “I see it all too clearly. All of our HBCUs need help. And they need help because of the people who’s running it. Broken mentalities out here. I’m going to leave you with that. I gotta get in the office.”

I was going to wait until the holiday was over but after I saw him cursing out HBCU supporters, I had to speak. Ed Reed, you have not done more in a week than BCU alumni, administration student leaders & stakeholders. That is insane



Full video: https://t.co/QqYUdGUSAA pic.twitter.com/hEuXBPetU8 — Randall Barnes (@AuthorRandallB) January 15, 2023

In one clip, Reed echoed previous statements made by former Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, regarding his Jackson State’s facilities.

“Prime was not wrong about what he was saying,” Reed, a former Super Bowl champion, said. “All of y’all out there with y’all little opinions are full of crap. But needless to say, I just pulled up to work. We’re gonna try to help y’all too because I know a lot of HBCUs need help, I’m just here to help first. I see it all too clearly. All of our HBCUs need help and they need help because of the people who’s running it. It’s broken mentalities out here.”

In a different Instagram Live clip, Reed basically bashed B-CU, saying his office was unorganized and dirty and that he and his staff members had to pick up trash that had been discarded across the campus’ grounds.

“I’ve been here for a week and a half and have done more than people who have been here in freaking years,” he said in the clip, “And I’m not even hired yet. Damn shame.” Reed then openly contemplated declining the head coaching position while noting that he’s yet to be hired by the university in an official capacity. “I should leave,” the Louisiana native threatened, adding, “I’m not even under contract doing this.”

Just ignore BCU recently was hit by Hurricane Ian! I’d be announcing Sam Washington Monday! pic.twitter.com/boJyIuw97v — Lex (@autryalexis) January 15, 2023

Reed previously served as an advisor at his alma mater University of Miami. At B-CU he replaced head football coach Terry Sims, who was fired in November after going 38-39 in seven seasons, Vibe reported.



With all the things being reported with Ed Reed today…this Question and Answer is the first thing I thought about… pic.twitter.com/nGTGbhASqY — Dave from PNP (@ChampD1012) January 15, 2023

Ed Reed ask for his office to be Clean with no trash in it and yall saying he don’t understand HBCU landscape! pic.twitter.com/zpithngrMX — Sam (@Moorelife1) January 16, 2023

I give Deion his props, He would never have responded in the manner that Ed Reed did today. No Sir. BCU should open there search back up. — BleedTheeBlue (@WhitehavenHIGH) January 15, 2023

In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed displays his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring during a halftime ceremony at an NFL football game between the Ravens and the New England Patriots in Baltimore. Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed has agreed to become the football coach at Bethune-Cookman and is leaving his job with the Miami Hurricanes, the schools announced Dec. 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)