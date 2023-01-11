Dr. Dre Sends Cease And Desist To Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Unauthorized Song Use, Slams Her For ‘Divisive And Hateful’ Rhetoric

Attorneys for Dr. Dre sent a cease-and-desist letter to Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene after she used one of his famous songs in a video she posted to social media without his permission.

“You are wrongfully exploiting this work through the various social media outlets to promote your divisive and hateful political agenda,” the letter states. “Mr. Young has not, and will never, grant you permission to broadcast or disseminate any of his music.”

“One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country. It’s possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on,” the letter continues. “We’re writing because we think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws, especially those embodied in the constitution by the founding fathers.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been locked out of her Twitter account and her new video has been removed after Dr. Dre took legal action against her for using his music without permission.



His letter is amazing. pic.twitter.com/Vk12JSRByK — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 9, 2023

“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” Dre reiterated in a statement to TMZ.

Known for her often controversial and far-right stances, the Georgia lawmaker uploaded a promotional video of herself flexing in the halls of Congress on Monday, Jan. 9. It had the instrumental to Dre’s iconic hit “Still D.R.E” playing in the background throughout the video.



Dre’s team also reached out to Twitter to get the video removed, an action that Green said resulted in her getting locked out of her Twitter account.

Twitter did remove the video for copyright violation, but the tweet itself is still posted. It reads, “It’s time to begin.. and they can’t stop what’s coming.”

It’s time to begin.. and they can’t stop what’s coming. pic.twitter.com/NoCNg3ujAT — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 9, 2023

Some social media users found the irony of Green’s words in the tweet in comparison to the outcome of the situation hilarious.

“My money’s on Dr. Dre’s lawyers stopping you from infringing on his copyright,” Chip Goines responded, then added, ‘pay up, mtg.” when the video was taken down.

My money's on Dr. Dre's lawyers stopping you from infringing on his copyright. — chip goines (@chipgoines) January 9, 2023

Several others simply responded with messages saying, “apparently they can” and “appears to be stopped, marj.”

Apparently they can — Obey Sid (@Sidorros) January 9, 2023

appears to be stopped, marj. — Molly Priddy (@mollypriddy) January 10, 2023

Green released a statement through a spokesperson in response to Dr. Dre. “While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs,” she said.

