US Virgin Islands Prosecutor Who Sued JP Morgan Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties Suddenly Fired By Governor

The top U.S. Virgin Islands prosecutor, Attorney General Denise George, has been fired by her boss, Gov. Albert Bryan, days after she sued the largest bank in the U.S. in connection with her investigation of Jeffrey Epstein.

The late disgraced financier Epstein owned two private islands — commonly referred to as “Pedophile Island” in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Epstein died On Aug. 10, 2019, in a New York jail while awaiting trial on charges that he sexually abused girls on the island.

Attorney General George, who earned her law degree from Howard University Law School in 1984, reached a $105 million-plus settlement with Epstein’s estate in November 2022, plus half the proceeds of the sale of his “Pedophile Island.” The suit sought to end an enforcement action by Virgin Islands authorities.

On Dec. 27, George filed a 30-page federal lawsuit in New York against JPMorgan Chase, accusing the bank of having “facilitated, sustained, and concealed” Epstein’s human trafficking network.

Epstein victims previously sued anonymously in two class action complaints, accusing JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank of “complicity” in the sex trafficking scheme, Law & Crime reported.

“JP Morgan turned a blind eye to evidence of human trafficking over more than a decade because of Epstein’s own financial footprint, and because of the deals and clients that Epstein brought and promised to bring to the bank,” the lawsuit alleged. “These decisions were advocated and approved at the senior levels of JP Morgan, including by the former chief executive of its asset management division and investment bank, whose inappropriate relationship with Epstein should have been evident to the bank. Indeed, it was only after Epstein’s death that JP Morgan belatedly complied with federal banking regulations regarding Epstein’s accounts.”



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

Four days after George filed the lawsuit, on New Year’s Eve, George found herself out of a job.

What's the likelihood that someone from JP Morgan Chase made a call to the office of the VI Governor? — pppioe (@pppioe) January 2, 2023

Gov. Bryan fired the A.G. because she filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase without first informing him, a person with knowledge of the matter, the Virgin Islands Consortium reported.

The lawsuit claims JPMorgan Chase facilitated Epstein’s abuse of women and girls. It should have known about Epstein’s illegal activity and should have reported its client to authorities as part of its anti-money laundering procedures.

George accused the bank of turning a blind eye to the sex trafficking operations that went on on Epstein’s private island.

A source told the Guardian newspaper that Epstein’s relationship with the bank ended “long before his ongoing misconduct became known.”

Epstein companies and nonprofits that had accounts with JPMorgan included the 2013 Butterfly Trust; Coatue Enterprises LLC; the C.O.U.Q. Foundation; Enhanced Education; Financial Trust Company, Inc.; HBRK Associates, Inc.; Hyperion Air, Inc; JEGE, Inc.; JEGE, LLC; NES, LLC; Plan D, LLC; Southern Financial, LLC; and Southern Trust Company, according to the suit.

People familiar with the situation said Gov. Bryan had been frustrated with A.G. George for some time and that her lawsuit against J.P Morgan was the last straw, the Consortium reported.

A native Virgin Islander, George has been replaced by Carol Thomas-Jacobs, chief deputy attorney general at the V.I. Dept. of Justice.

They had to stop her .To many people are involved corrupt Governments and Banks. She is now in danger her own government betrayed her for American Dollars and we all know the others involved .Pray for the safety of her and her family she knows to much . — DJS (@DJS50303298) January 3, 2023

The level of potential corruption must be beyond 💯, with the potentiality of it leading to the top of their political office. The governor made an example of her. Money protecting money. Money usually wins. — Jewel CB (@jewellecjb) January 3, 2023

Images: U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise N George, USVI Dept. of Justice video, Dec. 24, 2022, https://www.facebook.com/AGDeniseNGeorge/

70-acre Little St. James Island, aka “Pedophile Island,” (Google Earth)