Adidas Is Stuck With $500 Million+ Of Yeezys As Investors Punish Stock

Adidas severed its long-term and mega deal with former hip-hop billionaire Kanye West in protest to West making statements online and in interviews that were deemed antisemitic. The deal had been worth $1.5 billion, according to Forbes. But now the German sneaker giant is stuck with Yeezy sneakers worth more than $500 million3, the Financial Times reported.

Adidas did announce that it would try to sell the items under its own brand name to reduce potential losses, Business Insider reported. But this idea has not sat well with investors.

Adidas stock was trading at $66.92 as of this writing after hitting a high of around $190 in mid-2021. The Adidas stock price started 2022 at around $147. It was trading at a year-to-date low of $45 on Nov. 3, according to Yahoo.

Adidas seems to be struggling to deal with the loss of the West partnership. Yeezy accounted for around 7 percent of Adidas sales this year.

Adidas announced it would take a $247 million hit to its profits as a result. Ye’s departure, a move set to erase half the group’s 2022 earnings.

Several other companies dropped Yeezy products from their stores as a result of West’s comments.

Yeezy was one Adidas franchise that was unaffected by the 2019 slowdown. “It was the only product moving,” said one person with direct knowledge of the matter. Adidas, however, says this was not true, pointing out that it was generating double-digit growth in categories such as fitness and basketball. It also told the Financial Times that Yeezy, like all partnerships, was frequently reviewed in a formal risk management process. Yet in 2019, Adidas doubled down on the brand, which at the time only accounted for about 3 percent of sales. The company ramped up marketing, expanding the trainer collection and boosting supply in markets such as South America and the Middle East.



By late 2022 lavishly profitable Yeezy had almost doubled in size. The company had become reliant on the brand, and to counterbalance this, it did launch new partnerships with celebrities such as Beyoncé, Jerry Lorenzo, and Pharrell Williams. “We want to build a portfolio of influencers,” one senior executive told the Financial Times. But none of these partnerships neared Yeezy’s commercial success.

Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Kickclusive, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye and a decision that the German sportswear company said would hit its bottom line. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)