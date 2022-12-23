China Hospitals Flame Up with Mass Covid Infections After Loosening Restrictions

China hospitals are reportedly overflowing beyond capacity after a resurgence of covid-19 cases following loosened restrictions.

On. Dec. 19, epidemiologist and health economist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding retweeted a video from a user @jenniferzeng97 showing patients laid out on the floor in a hospital said to be in a China.

“THERMONUCLEAR BAD—Hospitals completely overwhelmed in China ever since restrictions dropped. Epidemiologist estimate >60% of & 10% of Earth’s population likely infected over next 90 days. Deaths likely in the millions—plural. This is just the start,” Feigl-Ding wrote.

⚠️THERMONUCLEAR BAD—Hospitals completely overwhelmed in China ever since restrictions dropped. Epidemiologist estimate >60% of 🇨🇳 & 10% of Earth’s population likely infected over next 90 days. Deaths likely in the millions—plural. This is just the start—🧵pic.twitter.com/VAEvF0ALg9 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 19, 2022

According to a Bloomberg report, the video mirrors Shanghai’s streets and transportation hubs.

“At Tongren Hospital, one of Shanghai’s biggest public hospitals, doctors in the intensive care unit were using hallways to handle the overflow of seriously ill on Wednesday,” Bloomberg reported. “Outside one so-called fever clinic, several dozen visibly sick people were being made to wait in the cold. Several pharmacies near the hospital were no longer allowing people to enter, saying they had run out of cold and fever medicine.”

In a separate article, Bloomberg reported China’s National Health Commission estimated 248 million people in China were infected with covid the first 20 days of December.



The rise in infections comes after the communist nation eased covid restrictions after a recent two-month lockdown.

Attorney Jared T. Nelson is the CEO of Pathway Compliance and is based in Shanghai. He tweeted about the stark difference since covid restrictions were lifted.

“At the start of this month, I couldn’t go into a coffee shop in Shanghai without a recent negative Covid test, now if I have an elective surgery I can walk right into a hospital without showing a test – and the only real (non-policy) change has been a huge surge in Covid cases,” Nelson tweeted.

At the start of this month, I couldn’t go into a coffee shop in Shanghai without a recent negative Covid test, now if I have an elective surgery I can walk right into a hospital without showing a test – and the only real (non-policy) change has been a huge surge in Covid cases — Jared T Nelson (@JaredTNelson) December 20, 2022

Peter Hu, an auto engineer in Shanghai, said with the surge of cases, conditions are egregious and the lockdown was a waste of time.

“We are now repeating what we got through during the city lockdown: lack of delivery capacity, no drugs, super busy hospitals, kids being sent home,” Hu said. “Thinking about all this, I’m so mad that our time during the lockdown has been totally wasted.”

PHOTO: Patients recover at the Baoding No. 2 Central Hospital in Zhuozhou city in northern China’s Hebei province on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 death toll, a Chinese health official said, in a narrow definition that limits the number of deaths reported, as an outbreak of the virus surges following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)