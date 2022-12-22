‘General Hospital’ Actress Sonya Eddy Passes Away At Only 55

Actress Sonya Eddy, best known for portraying nurse Epiphany Johnson on “General Hospital,” has died from an uncontainable infection after she had a pre-scheduled surgery. She was 55.

On Wednesday, Eddy’s death was announced on Instagram by fellow actress and friend Octavia Spencer.

“My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️ My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” Spencer wrote in a tribute to the fallen star.

The show’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, also memorialized Eddy in a post on General Hospital’s official Instagram account.

“I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible @sonyaeddy. I truly loved her, not only as an actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set,” Valentini wrote.

“On behalf of the entire #GeneralHospital cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed,” he concluded.



According to TMZ, Eddy’s producing partner and close friend Tyler Ford said Eddy died on Monday, Dec. 19, 10 days after she had a non-emergency surgical procedure.

TMZ reported Ford said Eddy began to feel ill two days after being released. After some back and forth to the hospital, she was placed on life support and died shortly after that.

Born June 17, 1967, in Concord, California, Eddy attended the University of California Davis, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in theater and dance. She made her stage debut in the 1990 run of Ruby Dee’s play, “Zora Is My Name.”

Eddy guest starred on various television shows, including “Martin,” “Seinfeld,” “Reba,” “CSI,” “Patch Adams,” “Glee,” “Monk” and others before joining the regular cast of “General Hospital” in 2006.

Remembering the life and career of "General Hospital" actress Sonya Eddy, who passed away at the age of 55. pic.twitter.com/6ysjhs4U3o — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 21, 2022

She also starred in films like “Barbershop,” “Coach Carter,” “Nutty Professor II: The Klumps,” “Seven Pounds,” “Gridiron Gang” and more.

Her outspoken and straight-shooting portrayal of Epiphany endeared her to fans of the long-running soap opera. Eddy was also loved among her peers. Many expressed sadness at her passing and celebrated the bright talent she was.

“The official announcement makes it real. @TheRealSonyaEd was my friend & I am heart-broken by this news,” actress Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted. “Nothing lately feels real. Nothing. What is going on?!”

“Breaks my heart to learn that my GH co-star #SonyaEddy has left us,” actor Anthony Montgomery wrote. “She was an amazing woman and wonderful human being. I’m grateful to have known and worked with her. Prayers and blessings of healing, love and peace to her family, fans and loved ones. Rest in Paradise, Sonya.”

“Thanks to a close friend I had the oppertunity to celebrate some of life’s milestones. May she rest in eternal peace. May her family and friends find comfort,” Friday Jones wrote.

“Sonya Eddy had a beautiful voice and was given the chance to showcase it through her role as Epiphany Johnson,” @SourceRyan tweeted. “Here is one of my favorites’ Live On’ which was performed during Kiki’s homegoing in 2018.”

“The first time I seen actress #SonyaEddy on tv is when she was on a episode of Martin. Then I fell in love with her character on #GeneralHospital. RIP,” @The_JM_Life wrote.

