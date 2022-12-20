LeBron’s Agent Rich Paul Is Writing A Memoir About His Life And Klutch Sports Agency: 3 Things To Know

Sports super-agent Rich Paul has traveled a unique path to success and he’s finally ready to tell the world about the journey from his perspective in a new memoir slated for release in 2023.

The founder of Klutch Sports Group, Paul’s most prominent client is LeBron James, whom he first met in 2002. The 41-year-old mogul will publish “Lucky Me” on June 13, 2023.

Here are three things to know about Rich Paul’s upcoming memoir.

1. Rich Paul said he defines what lucky means to him in the book.

Paul is one of the four horsemen (the name James and his intimate group of friends and business partners are affectionately called). He’s spent the last 20 years building a multi-million-dollar empire and representing some of the biggest names in sports.

As a result, he said his memoir’s title has multiple meanings.

“‘Lucky Me’ has a number of meanings. It’s my favorite Jay-Z song – the words gave me perspective and clarity. And then when you speak about ‘lucky me, just those two words – I was lucky as it pertains to not dying before I was 21, or having my freedom taken away,” Paul said in an interview with GQ. “I was able to experience different things, which a lot of my friends didn’t. Right? And then in addition to that, I was able to be successful.”



He’s careful to note that luck isn’t just all random, however.

“But at the same time, it also came with a sacrifice. My mom had a drug addiction growing up. I didn’t have that lifestyle that we see on TV, where you have the picture-perfect family and all the holidays are spent together, and the Christmas tree is full. I didn’t have that.” Paul explained. “My dad passed away when I was 19 years old. I grew up in an environment where there was a war going on the next street, or on my street, every day. And so as lucky as I am, at the same time, how lucky am I? And this book allows you to really dissect that.”

2. Paul said it was the “right time and right moment” to release his memoir.

Paul hopes to inspire people to overcome the many obstacles life throws at them through his writing.

“This is something I always wanted to do, because I think the true give-back is education and knowledge and sharing life experiences. In the world we live in today, people only see the highlights. And the highlights aren’t what necessarily makes someone,” Paul said.

“It’s their resilience, it’s their perseverance, it’s their continuous ability to get up when falling,” he continued. “I always wanted to make sure people understood the journey, and how difficult it is. Making sure that they have the confidence to know that you have the capabilities, whatever your starting point may be.”

3. ‘Lucky Me’ adds to Rich Paul’s continued emergence as a public figure.

For years, Paul worked behind the scenes. Now he is considered a high-profile public figure, superstar songstress girlfriend included.

It’s an adjustment Rich Paul said he is still getting used to.

“That’s been a little challenging because the last thing you wanted was your picture snapped in my neighborhood. And so that’s been a little challenging, because I’m used to just going places by myself and walking around by myself,” Paul admitted.

“And I don’t see myself as a public figure or a celebrity of any kind, at all,” he said. “The challenge is realizing that I’m not the same person anymore – not necessarily anything from the public. And having to understand that you can’t do or say anything, because there is a responsibility that you have being a so-called public figure.”

‘Lucky Me’ will be released through Jay-Z’s publishing imprint, Roc Lit 101, which the billionaire hip-hop mogul operates through Penguin Random House.

PHOTOS: Sports agent Rich Paul attends an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) / Cover of Paul’s memoir “Lucky Me” due to be published in June 2023. (Penguin Random House)