Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, DJ For ‘The Ellen Show,’ Passes Away From Suicide At 40

Beloved entertainer Stephen “tWitch” Boss committed suicide on Dec. 13. He was 40 years old. The former DJ and sidekick for “The Ellen Show” left a note before he died of a gunshot wound to the head, The Los Angeles Times reported. The death was ruled a suicide by the L.A. County Coroner.

Boss was also an executive producer of “The Ellen Show.” He rose to fame more 10 years ago as a contestant on the reality TV show “So You Think You Can Dance.” He met his wife, who was also a contestant on the show, when they both returned as “All-Star” dancers on the dance completion show. They married in 2013.

Ellen DeGeneres met Boss when she appeared on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2010. He became a recurring guest of “Ellen” in 2013, and was later made a full-time onair staff member. In 2020, he became an executive producer, The Wall Street Journal reported. The show ended in May.

Earlier this year, the Montgomery, AL-born Boss became a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance.” He has also had roles in several to two installments of the “Step Up” film franchise, 2015’s “Magic Mike XXL” and “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” which premiered on streaming site Disney+ in November.

The TV star died at Encino, Calif., motel not far from the home he shared with his wife, Allison Holker Boss, and three children.



TMZ reported that Boss’ note alluded to past challenges he faced. Many were shocked by Boss’ suicide as he was described by family and friends as an upbeat person. His death has left many with unanswered questions and theories. One theory going viral was that he faced financial problems, but TMZ reported that the dancer was not experiencing any sort of financial hardships.

Hollywood remembered the popular performer.

Posting a lengthy statement to Instagram, Questlove wrote, “I have no words man. May his family find resolution in this dark time. May we all find peace of mind in our everyday lives. Everyday is a winding road and you just may never know who is on the edge. A lot of us can’t process emotions & how to deal with it. I’ll admit yesterday was rotten and every minuscule occurrence of a Murphy’s Law nature sent me spiraling.”

Questlove continued, “Take time out for yourselves if you feel like you’re on the edge (I know most of us are confused when it comes to darker emotions like sadness and anger — both healthy to express but becomes problematic when your solution is to figure out how to get rid of the feelings that don’t feel good to you. Take time out for yourselves & sit in silence people. Time literally heals wounds. Rest in melody, Twitch.”

“It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors,” singer and actor Justin Timberlake tweeted. “I’ve known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community — he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through.”

Warner Bros. Television Group issued a statement on Boss’ death, Variety reported. The statement read: “We are shocked and heartbroken by the tragic news of the passing of Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss. tWitch was a multi-faceted talent and integral part of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ and our Warner Bros. Television Group family. He had the ability to bring communities of people together each day to share in joy and laughter. Most importantly, he was a beloved friend, husband, and father. We extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to his family, friends, and fans.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help from a professional and call 9-8-8. The United States’ first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline 988 will connect callers with trained mental health counselors. Text “HOME” to 741741 in the U.S. and Canada to reach the Crisis Text Line.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown on May 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP