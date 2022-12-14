Art Beat Miami Fair Centered Black Art And Culture During Art Basel

MIAMI – Miami’s Art Basel may have wrapped up last week, but attendees are still on a high from the experience. One multi-pronged fair, Art Beat Miami, celebrated its ninth annual exhibition dedicated to centering Black art and culture. It showcased the works of more than 30 renowned international and local emerging artists.

Marie Louissaint is the fair’s producer. She explained why they began the exhibit nearly a decade ago.

“We were excited to celebrate the ninth year of Art Beat Miami. The events took place in the heart of some of Miami’s heritage neighborhoods. We wanted to bring various art forms to the heart of the community,” Louissaint said.

The exhibit featured five days of visual art, music, fashion, food and entertainment, all free to the community. The visual art galleries will be accessible online until Jan. 31, 2023.

"Every Good Boy Does Fine"



One of 2 pieces I'll be showing at Art Beat Miami 2021's art gallery scheduled December 1, 2021 – December 5, 2021 and / or the virtual gallery December 1, 2021 – January 30. The preview party will be on Wednesday December 1, 2021 at 7pm. pic.twitter.com/aYr6BvGNg7 — Chris Clark (@cooli_ras_art) November 26, 2021

The events kicked off on Wednesday with Art Beat Miami Community Day at the Joseph Caleb Center in Liberty City. Attendees were treated to complimentary food, music, entertainment, and works by artists RGeorges, Augustin Rosier, Bertin Wagnac, Frantz Charlemagne, Efrain Hechavarria Pagan and others.



Not to leave the budding youth artists out, Art Beat Miami presented “Painting Our History” at Soar Park’s Little Haiti Optimist Club and the Caleb Center’s Model City Branch Library. The student art workshop helped youth develop skills while creating art-inspired projects.

The fair also hosted a Preview Party and unveiled an art mural themed “Audacity” at Brightline Miami featuring artists: Tierra, Marvin Weeks, CJ Latimore, Addonis Parker, Bennie Herron, Nate Dee, Sona and ArtWithDune.

The mural unveiling was sponsored by the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency. “Because of its popularity, the art mural will remain on display at Brightline for guests to continue to admire and enjoy,” SEOPW Executive Director James McQueen said.

Happening now: Art Beat Miami Preview Party #D5Today pic.twitter.com/l85ObMjQkz — Keon Hardemon (@KeonHardemon) December 6, 2018

Other Art Beat Miami highlights included a free-standing 12x10x8 installation entitled “The Orchestra” made from 100% recycled materials, acrylic & metallic paints and varnishes, and the interactive “Conversations with the Artists” talk accentuated with musical performances by The Harden Project.

Mr. V the Artist unveiled a dedication painting entitled “The Last Stand” to tribute Mikaben, a Haitian musical artist and Art Beat Miami alum who died earlier this year.

The events at Brightline culminated with “Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch” featuring Chef Irie, Chef Creole, Chef Sheron, Chef Garfield and Chef Rob. Guests enjoyed scrumptious light bites and Korbel Champagne with art as the backdrop.

Attendees at Art Beat Miami. (Photos Courtesy of KechThis, Inc.)

Finally, Art Beat Miami concluded with Sew Artsy (Art on the Catwalk) hosted by the Black Archives at the Historic Lyric Theater in Overtown.

The event featured a wearable art fashion show that included various shapes, colors, designs, textures and movement on a catwalk created for the masterpieces.

Fashion designers included: Judith Barnes of JB Couture, Marvalyn Nelson of House of Lamaica Couture, Ruth Louissaint of Ruth Louissaint Designs and Christon Swan of Christon.

Support the Art Beat Miami artists by purchasing their art at artbeatmiami.com.

Press Release and Photos Submitted by Kechi Okpala of KechThis, Inc.