Congresswoman AOC Under Investigation By House Ethics Committee Over Ethics Violations

Popular Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is under investigation by the House Committee on Ethics, according to a statement released on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The statement did not specify what the investigation was about. However, the non-partisan Office of Congressional Ethics forwarded an inquiry about Ocasio-Cortez to the committee in June, according to a report by Forbes.

The committee said it would extend the investigation into 2023, noting that it did not mean a judgment had been made.

“The Committee notes that the mere fact of a referral or an extension, and the mandatory disclosure of such an extension and the name of the subject of the matter, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee,” the statement said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez, who is affectionately known as AOC, said they were “confident that this matter will be dismissed.”

“The Congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests,” the statement said.

The American Accountability Foundation, a conservative watchdog group, filed an ethics complaint against Ocasio-Cortez in Sept. 2021 after she attended the Met Gala.

The group sent a seven-page letter detailing why they believed the Ocasio-Cortez had broken rules by attending the lavish fundraiser and asked the office to investigate.

“Specifically, we believe Representative Ocasio-Cortez has violated clause 5 of Rule XXV of the Rules of the House of Representatives (commonly known as the Gift Rule) by accepting admission to the Met Gala, an event whose per seat costs is reported to range from $35,000 to $50,000, without having a permissible exemption to allow the acceptance of the lavish gift,” the letter stated.

“If Representative Occasion-Cortez has used campaign funds to pay for this ticket, she has also violated FEC prohibitions on campaign funds being used for entertainment purposes,” the letter continued.

PHOTO: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is seen during a meeting at the Chhaya Community Development Corporation, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. As she seeks a third term this year and navigates the implications of being celebrity in her own right, she’s determined to avoid any suggestion that she is losing touch with her constituents. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)