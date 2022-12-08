Ice Cube Demands Warner Bros. Give Him The Rights To The ‘Friday’ Franchise, Says He Won’t Buy Them

Ice Cube is over the back and forth with Warner Bros. over the “Friday” franchise, saying the studio should give him the rights to the films so he can make the fourth film. After all, it’s his “sh*t” anyway, Cube said.

Cube made the comments during an appearance on Mike Tyson’s “Hotboxin’” podcast after being asked by Matt Barnes if there was “any chance as fans we’ll get to see the closing of Friday.”

“I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they doing. They don’t know what they doing,” Cube said. “We’d love to have it back. I think … it’s gon’ be close to a time when we can get it back. So, we’ll either wait for that time or we’ll keep trying to convince them that they need to let us control the movie. It’s my movie, but they have distribution control.”

Some of the actors in the first three Friday films have died, but Ice Cube also said he’s “always thinking about” continuing the franchise. He noted he’s written two scripts for the next installment, tentatively titled “Last Friday.”

However, Warner Bros. rejected them both and put the second one in what Ice Cube called “development hell” by giving note after note. It wasn’t the first time he made the claim.

Fans have been asking for the next installment of Friday for years. Cube signed a deal with New Line Cinema in 2012 to make “Last Friday,” but Warner Bros. has since acquired New Line and the parties have been unable to come to an agreement that works for everyone.



Ice Cube further clarified Friday is his movie by Warner Bros. has distribution control. When Tyson asked Cube if he’d be willing to pay for the distribution rights, the West Coast hip-hop icon said that was out of the question.

“I ain’t putting sh*t up for it. F*ck no. They need to give it to me and they gon’ to make money. I’m not about to pay for my own stuff. That’s stupid. That ain’t in my wheelhouse. I’m not doing that,” Cube responded.

“They need to do the right thing, get it to us, let us turn it into more money and make the fans happy; and people will have a good time with the series. We can do a lot with it,” Cube continued.

Ice Cube talks about “Friday” around the 36-minute mark.