Alleged Killer Of Takeoff, DJ Pat, Can Be Seen With ‘Mob Ties’ Sweater

Patrick Xavier Clark has been arrested in the shooting death of Migos member Takeoff. Clark, who goes by the name DJ Pat, is well known in the Houston area, and some say he has a connection with the infamous Mob Ties crew.

“He was charged with the murder of Takeoff,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a news conference. DJ Pat was arrested on Dec. 1.

Takeoff, 28, was shot after a party at a bowling alley on Nov. 1. By all accounts, Takeoff was an innocent bystander as an argument broke over a dice game in front of the alley.

When J. Prince Sr., made his statement about someone hiding behind the Rap A Lot name after Takeoff 's murder. He was speaking directly to DJ Pat. Pat was in fear of losing his life, so he was trying to escape to Mexico. — Mr. All Facts (@FostonKevin) December 4, 2022

About 30 people were standing outside when the shooting happened, including fellow Migos member Quavo.

TMZ posted a video of Quavo in a verbal dispute before gunfire broke out. Takeoff is standing at the edge of the group. TMZ reported that about 10 shots were heard from two different weapons.

Police said they used physical evidence and videos that emerged to solve the case and track down DJ Pat.



In addition, Cameron Isiah Joshua, 22, was charged on Nov. 22 with unlawfully carrying a weapon at the scene, police said.

“The defendant shot a firearm into a crowd of people and struck the complainant in the back and head, causing his death,” a court document obtained by Click2Houston explained. Before his arrest DJ Pat, 33, was planning to travel to Mexico.

I don’t even know who DJ Pat is but everybody saying “he ain’t do that because he ain’t that type of n*gga”. Y’all need to stop thinking y’all really know who people are. People put on mask daily. — Dee (@LosTnMyTh0ughTz) December 2, 2022

DJ Pat is a strip club promoter, according to the Daily Beast. He ran The Flame HTX.

While no motive has been given, there is some speculation that DJ Pat is in with Mob Ties. Mob Ties CEO J Prince Jr. was also at the scene of the shooting and has been criticized for walking past the body of Takeout emotionless.

Takeout was attending the birthday party of J Prince Jr.‘s brother, Jas Prince.

Streetwear brand Mob Ties, which stands for Movement of Bosses Together In Elevated Structure, was founded by J Prince Jr., who descends from a hip-hop heritage. His father, James Prince, started the legendary Rap-A-Lot Records in the 1980s.

James Prince is also known for helping get Drake signed to Lil Wayne’s label Young Money Entertainment in 2009. Jas Prince discovered Drake on MySpace in 2006. Since then, James Prince has acted as a mentor to Drake.

Mob Ties is known for providing security for hip-hop notables when they come into Houston, but many on Twitter claim some of the artists feel pressured into dealing with Mob Ties, Sportskeeda reported.

Visiting artists are advised to “check in” with Mob Ties as a way to ensure their safety during their visit.

There have been rumors that there was a connection between Takeoff’s death and Mob Ties.

The whole city of Houston don’t like how these people tryna frame Dj Pat for Takeoff murder, if you not from Houston you wouldn’t understand but that really don’t sit right there’s something really not right here. — $$$. (@bxvnkrollz) December 3, 2022

So what is DJ Pat’s connection with Mob Ties? No one is truly sure, but according to the Cut 2 The Chase TV YouTube show, he was allegedly part of the Mob Ties camp. As Cut 2 The Chase pointed out, DJ Pat has been photographed wearing Mob Ties gear such as hoodies. He has also been photographed with both J Prince Sr. and J Prince Jr. The latter also follows DJ Pat on Instagram.



This image provided by the Houston Police Dept., shows Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, who arrested in the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff, who was killed last month outside a bowling alley in Houston. (Houston Police Dept. via AP)/Takeoff arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. On Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, police announced that they have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff, who was killed last month outside a bowling alley in Houston. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)