University Of Georgia Political Expert: Reparations Could Bring Civil War, 30% Chance Of Death Camps For Black Americans

Black Americans want reparations. Some 77 percent of Black Americans think the descendants of people enslaved in the U.S. should be repaid in some way, found Pew Research in an August study.

But reparations could come at a price says, University of Georgia political expert Irami Osei-Frimpong.

Osei-Frimpong is a graduate student and teaching assistant at the University of Georgia. The philosophy Ph.D. candidate is known for his controversial remarks. In fact, has come under fire for remarks made on Facebook and YouTube where he suggests that in the struggle for equality for African-Americans, some white people have to die, Heavy reported.

He recently doubled down on his belief that with equality will come bloodshed. In a series of tweeted on Dec. 5, he declared that reparations could spark a civil war and there is a 30 percent chance of there being death camps for Black Americans.

“One reason there aren’t serious reparations in the US is that there is a 30 percent chance redistributing power and resources to Black communities would provoke another Civil War, and a thirty percent chance conservative Whites would take over gov’t and install death camps,” he tweeted.



His thread continued, “Imagine a US where Black communities had a disproportionate influence in mainstream finance and academic circles. If you think that everyday US Whites would be less likely to pogrom than 1930s Germans, I don’t know what to tell you.”

He added, “There is this assumption that American leaders can’t be as bad as Hitler, and US culture could never be as bad as the Nazies. When we appreciate our American heroes, it’s nothing like appreciating the Third Reich. That assumption that needs to die, if we want racial justice.”

Originally From California, Osei-Frimpong graduated from the University of California Berkley and Brandeis University. He and his wife, Rev. Bonnie Osei-Frimpong, have a multi-media production company, Another Chance Productions, that has as its goal producing films “to support community groups working for community groups.

Osei-Frimpong’s views have gotten him into hot water on numerous occasions. According to Professor Watchlist, he was banned from Facebook for a post that reportedly said killing “some” white people isn’t genocide.

Irami Osei-Frimpong (Photo: Department of Philosophy, Franklin College of Arts and Sciences, University of Georgia, https://www.phil.uga.edu/directory/people/irami-osei-frimpong)



