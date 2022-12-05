Hakeem Jeffries Elected New Majority House Leader In Congress: Where Does He Stand On Reparations And The AIPAC Lobby?

Now that New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries will be stepping into the role of the next Speaker of the House, replacing long-time House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, there are many questions swirling about.

In late November, House Democrats elected Jeffries to succeed Pelosi. He made history as the first Black party leader in Congress.

“This is a moment of transition,” Jeffries told a small group of reporters on Nov. 29. “We stand on the shoulders of giants but are also looking forward to being able to do what’s necessary at this moment to advance the issues.”

Many are wondering where Jeffries stands on reparations and the AIPAC Lobby. AIPAC stands for American Israel Public Affairs Committee and it is a lobbying group that advocates pro-Israel policies. In fact, it the largest pro-Israel lobby in the U.S.

House Judiciary Committee is debating HR-40.



The bill will establish a commission to study reparations in connection with slavery and its racist legacy.



Republicans simply want us to move on.



No we will not. pic.twitter.com/L9Imd7WnbU — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 15, 2021

Jeffries has served in New York’s 8th congressional district since 2013.

Pelosi, who has led House Democrats for 19 years, has represented California’s 12th congressional district in the United States House of Representatives since 1987.

The Speaker is the political and parliamentary leader of the House of Representatives. The Speaker of the House is by law second in line to succeed the President, after the Vice President, and the 25th Amendment makes the Speaker a part of the process announcing presidential disability, according to the House of Representatives website.



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

“Israel today, Israel tomorrow, Israel forever!”



Hakeem Jeffries defends Israeli Apartheid like George Wallace did U.S. Apartheid. Was gonna be quiet but seeing so many glowing tweets & lies is too much # to take. Palestinians are even less safe today.pic.twitter.com/bA3hfoJjP0 — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) November 30, 2022

Many wonder if Jeffries would fight for the Black agenda and push for reparations to get passed.

Jeffries spoke about reparations with the Brookings Institution in 2020 and explained that there would need to be a reckoning with history.

“African Americans were largely carved out of the New Deal. So, you had the Depression and a response to it, but a response to it that only applied to some Americans, not all Americans in certain instances,” said Rep. Jeffries.

He did not go into detail as to what he would do to support reparations. Neither has he spoken of what he can do to promote the Black agenda.

One other time he had this to say about reparations: “African Americans were largely carved out of the New Deal. So, you had the Depression and a response to it, but a response to it that only applied to some Americans, not all Americans in certain instances.”

Hakeem Jeffries won unopposed. Hakeem told progressives to have a seat & be quiet & it worked (see source link 👇🏾) Progressives check your email, I'm sure they will tell you that if you only donate $27 more dollars, that all will be well. Source: https://t.co/ygeHCLXe7j https://t.co/HXEdwRPIIY — Tezlyn Figaro (@TezlynFigaro) November 30, 2022

Jeffries has staunch ties to U.S.-Israel groups. His biggest donor this past year was a pro-Israel group, Middle East Eye reported. And, his ties to major pro-Israel groups have raised eyebrows.

“Back home in New York City, we consider Jerusalem to be the sixth borough,” Jeffries once said in 2020 at an AIPAC conference.

Jeffries has been “unequivocally in support of Israel throughout his political career, and also vocally supported several pro-Israel Democrats instead of their progressive challengers in this year’s midterms,” Middle East Eye reported.

Over the past year, Jeffries has gotten nearly $460,000 in campaign donations from pro-Israel groups, including more than $213,000 from Pro-Israel America, his largest single donor.

Hakeem Jeffries with AIPAC in 2020:



– Jerusalem is NYC's 6th borough



– Important to maintain Israel's "qualitative military edge" and oppose efforts to "delegitimize Israel" like BDS (AIPAC talking points)



– No conditions for U.S. military aid



– AIPAC lobbying is important pic.twitter.com/rZpl3HONEp — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) November 17, 2022

Robert Wexler, a former Democratic congressman, told Jewish Insider that “if the pro-Israel community wanted to create a Democratic leader for the future, we would create Hakeem Jeffries.”

Wexler continued, “Hakeem is not just interested in these issues. He’s devoted to them. He’s respectful of the American Jewish community. He identifies with it. And he’s just a really nice guy on top of it.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hakeem Jeffries unanimously elected leader of House Democrats, will be 1st Black person to lead major party in Congress. — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 30, 2022

House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., walks to the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 30, 2022, after being elected House Democratic leader to become the first Black American to lead a major political party in Congress. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)