Powernomics Author Dr. Claud Anderson: I May Be Leaving Here Soon

Dr. Claud Anderson is among this time’s most respected authors and scholars of race and economics. In a recent YouTube interview with on-air personality Vicki Dillard, Anderson expressed his belief that he may not be on earth much longer.

“I’ve known it all my life,” Anderson said at the 11:55 mark in response to Dillard’s question about his reaction to leaked audio of Los Angeles City Council members being racist. “I came to the earth almost strictly, strictly to fight for Black folks, to correct what nobody’s wanted to do all these centuries.”

Anderson said he knew his calling since he was eight years old and heard the biblical story of Samson being “maldistributed.” He noted Samson came to earth “as a prototype for Jesus Christ” to deliver his people from mistreatment and subordination, and it’s also what he believes he’s called to do.

“I’ve been on that ever since I was eight years old and that’s what I’m on the earth for, even though I might have to leave here soon, but that’s what I’m here for – to take care of Black folks and tell you the truth,” Anderson said.

Anderson, the founder and president of PowerNomics Corporation of America, Inc. and The Harvest Institute, Inc., coined the term PowerNomics.

According to his website, “PowerNomics is the package of principles and strategies he developed to explain the concept of race and to offer a guide for Black America to become a more economically and politically competitive group in America.”



He’s authored five books and has long criticized Black leaders who are selfish and not really concerned about the Black community. He doubled down on those sentiments in the interview with Dillard.

“Ninety-nine percent of all the Blacks right now who play leadership roles at a state level, city level and federal level don’t know what they’re talking about and don’t really care; and they have no feelings or sentiments about Black people,” Anderson said.

“I have the sentiments. I’ve done it all my life, and, as I’ve said, I’ve never, never, never had any support from the Black overclass that got all that money that are now in recreation and entertainment. They don’t do that,” Anderson continued. “They keep their money for themselves to, what we call, conspicuous consumptions; making themselves look good or being fashionable.”

He reiterated his commitment to his purpose and that his time may be short.

“I came here for just the opposite. I love Black folks and even though most of them have not read my books and not bought them, but the white reading books and councils across America will not let my books go into schools,” Anderson said before lamenting the current state of Black students.

“That’s why I’m on the earth, that’s why I’m here now and I’m probably leaving soon, but I want you to know, you get that word out and tell them Dr. Anderson, I don’t play with people,” he concluded.

Dillard vowed to carry the torch for Anderson’s work. “I was honored to conduct this ICONIC interview w/the Great #DrClaudAnderson. I vowed to continue his legacy,” Anderson tweeted, along with a link to their full interview.