Big Wallet Crypto Nerds Spending at Miami Nightclubs Hits Brick Wall: ‘They were booking tables for $50,000’

The crypto market has gone from bragging to bombing – and big wallet crypto nerds have ceased their extravagant partying in Miami nightclubs in the process. At least that’s what nightlife insiders in the city have said.

According to a report by the Financial Times, newly wealthy young traders went from spending millions at the Miami clubs last year to relative silence this year.

Andrea Vimercati is the director of food and beverage at Moxy Hotel group and former director of Groot Hospitality, which manages infamous Miami clubs like Liv, Story and Swan.

He told the Times the crypto nerds rose from anonymity, fit a particular profile and had money to blow.

“Out of the blue, all these kids from crypto started coming down and spending a lot of money — like, an insane amount of money,” Vimercati said. “They were booking tables for $50,000, and it was like, who the hell are these people.”

He added the newly minted millionaires were “95 percent men, young . . . with a kind of nerdy style” and “you couldn’t tell they had a lot of money if they were just walking around.”

In this article on crypto guys who spent $$$ at Miami clubs:



– “95% men, young with a kind of nerdy style"

– E11even processed $6mm+ of crypto last year. But in the past three months, the club has processed less than $10,000 — "a monster, huge fall”https://t.co/xg07h5PwyH — Ramit Sethi (@ramit) November 26, 2022



Their lack of notoriety didn’t stop the clubgoers from ordering dozens of bottles of expensive champagne they only used to shower themselves in.

After a challenging year in the crypto market was immensely exacerbated by the collapse of FTX, Vimercati said the crypto ballers have “completely disappeared.”

Gino LoPinto, an operating partner at Miami club E11even, shared similar stories with the Times.

“50 Cent was performing, and their spend was more than a million dollars,” LoPinto said. “They had bathtubs of champagne brought out and gave 50 Cent a bunch of cash to throw.”

The club went from processing over $6 million in crypto transactions last year to a measly $10,000 in the previous three months.

Rosa Sky rooftop lounge owner Alan Roth echoed Vimercati and LoPinto’s sentiments.

“On the bigger crypto weekends, the groups coming in for private buyouts were these young tech guys,” Roth told the Times. “A buyout costs anywhere from 20 percent to 50 percent more than we would make on a normal night.”

For now, those days are over. Roth hopes they will make a comeback, but Vimercati wouldn’t bet on it.

“I don’t think the crypto market is going to fold and be done. It’s like the regular market — it goes up and down. I don’t get the sense that they’re afraid,” Roth said.

“We don’t think they’re coming back,” Vimercati conversely said.

Twitter users weighed in on the report.

“Not too much longer now. We’re almost at the bottom. Once they stop showing up for good it’ll be time to buy big,” @Terence_da_AMOG tweeted about the article.

Not too much longer now. We’re almost at the bottom. Once they stop showing up for good it’ll be time to buy big https://t.co/hD2SSbvlAS — 🥃 (@Terence_da_AMOG) November 27, 2022

“So losers was just getting money and trying to live like ‘cool niggas’ Who could’ve thought?” @IsiahaSaid tweeted.

So losers was just getting money and trying to live like "cool niggas" 😭😭😭



Who could've thought? https://t.co/jHeUysXD3b — jim beem (@IsiahaSaid) November 27, 2022

Twitter user @bisnugga wrote, “miami has always been a city that attracts new money but the influx of crypto bros (and the city’s embrace of them) is gonna backfire.”

miami has always been a city that attracts new money but the influx of crypto bros (and the city's embrace of them) is gonna backfire https://t.co/BX0m6uXgFH — booty noodles (@bigsnugga) November 27, 2022

A user identified as DelectoSV wrote “this is not surprising on any level. i love that the miami crypto scene is going to give us some great factionalized documentaries about wild excess in the near future.”

this is not surprising on any level. i love that the miami crypto scene is going to give us some great factionalized documentaries about wild excess in the near future. — DelectoSV (@horatioalger201) November 27, 2022

Author Ramit Sethi chimed in on the tendency of people who get fast money to spend it just as quickly.

“I do find it fascinating how people behave with money that comes quickly (crypto, lottery, etc) vs. money that takes time to accumulate,” Sethi tweeted.

I do find it fascinating how people behave with money that comes quickly (crypto, lottery, etc) vs. money that takes time to accumulate — Ramit Sethi (@ramit) November 26, 2022

PHOTO: Lights shine on an empty LIV nightclub Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. LIV, one of Miami’s most glamorous, star-studded nightclubs sits empty and quiet these days, a casualty of both the coronavirus outbreak and a power struggle between state and local government over how to contain the scourge. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)