15-Year-Old Who Shot NFL Player Brian Robinson Jr. is Also Connected to Murder of Another 15-Year-Old

Professional football star Brian Robinson Jr. was shot on Aug. 28 while fighting teen assailants. The Washington Commanders running back was shot while struggling against the teens who were trying to steal his car in Washington, DC.

The two armed teenagers approached Robinson as he walked from the nearby CrabBoss Restaurant to his Dodge Challenger Hellcat on H Street in Washington. Two armed teenagers approached and tried to steal his car. In the struggle Robinson was shot and injured. The teens fled and were later arrested.

It has been learned that the 15-year-old arrested in the Robinson Jr. shooting was also connected to the murder of another teen in DC, AL.com reported.

A 17-year-old was also arrested in the attempted robbery and shoot of Robinson.

The 15-year-old arrested and charged in the shooting of Washington Commander's rookie Brian Robinson Jr. is also connected to the October homicide of Andre Robertson Jr. Who was shot and killed while sitting on his grandmother's porch. pic.twitter.com/RLWLBcDA9O — Killmoenews (@Killmoenetwork) November 24, 2022

“Our victim in this case began to struggle with one of the suspects, was able to actually wrestle a firearm away from one of the suspects, and he was shot twice by the second suspect,” Chief of Police Robert Contee said in August.

Robinson was taken to a hospital after being shot in the leg and hip. He later undewent surgery, and was released from the hospital.



The level of mental and emotional stress and strain is a little bit different on this generation. These kids come out, bearing the weight of the world and society as a whole, and they get lost very easily. — Neven Milline (@nevsprophecy36) November 24, 2022

FOX 5 DC reported that the 15-year-old arrested in the shooting of Robinson Jr. is also connected to the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr., who was shot and killed while sitting on his grandmother’s porch in October.

Police said 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr. was murdered on his grandmother’s porch in Northeast on Oct. 13. The bullet holes leading up to the cement stairs are still visible.

The Washington Post first reported that in a recent hearing, a judge ordered the 15-year-old suspect arrested and charged in Robertson Jr.’s murder to remain in prison because he’s associated with another criminal investigation.

That other criminal investigation the judge mentioned is the shooting and attempted robbery of Robinson Jr.

He was actually 14 years old at the time of the August shooting.

15?! Y’all come on now ! THIS HAS TO STOP ! — chinyerem (@cocoabutterjar) November 24, 2022

We have to help our youth. Good grief. — C. Jacquelyn Lashawn (@PrincessTUD) November 24, 2022

Just go ahead and throw the book at him, He’s done he’s too far gone. — King III (@ilvaide) November 24, 2022

These killers are getting younger and younger. It’s the music. The environment. Their peers. Once they get a pistol in their hand, they think they got the juice and are invincible. These kids don’t want to age gracefully anymore. — Mariama (@memziez) November 24, 2022

2 bodies at 15🤣 — HORMELO (@vanhalen7220) November 24, 2022

15-year-old shooting suspect (Photo: screenshot, FOX 5 DC)/Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., speaks after practice at the team’s NFL football training facility, Oct. 5, 2022, in Ashburn, Va. Robinson was shot twice in the right leg Aug. 28 in Washington, was taken to a hospital, underwent surgery and was released a day later. The bullets missed all the major ligaments and bones in his knee. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)