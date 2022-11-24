The True History Of Jay-Z and Jaz-O’s Association with Dr. Malachi Z York And Nuwabians

Was Jay-Z a student of Dr. Malachi Z. York and a member of the Nuwabians? There have long been rumors he was, but never real confirmation.

Dwight D. York, also known as Malachi Z. York, Issa al-Haadi al-Mahdi, et alii, is an American musician, and writer best known as the founding leader of several Black Muslim groups in New York, most notably the Nuwaubian Nation, a new religious movement that has existed in some form since the 1960s. York began founding several black Muslim groups in New York in 1967.

The Nuwaubian Nation, Nuwaubian movement, or United Nuwaubian Nation is a religious movement founded and led by York.

York was preaching to the “Ansaaru Allah” (African Americans) in Brooklyn, New York, in the midst of the Black Power movement. His teachings were based on pseudo-Islamic themes and Judaism (Nubian Islamic Hebrews). Later he developed a focus centered around “Ancient Egypt,” combining ideas drawn from Black nationalism, cryptozoological and UFO religions, and popular conspiracy theory.

In 2004, York was convicted of child molestation and violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. York is serving a 135-year sentence at the U.S. Penitentiary Administrative Maximum Facility in Florence, Colorado.

There were numerous reports that York had molested several children of his followers.

Veteran journalist Dr. Marc Lamont Hill, the host of BET News, recently revealed that not only was he affiliated with the Nuwaubians but that he witnessed inappropriate behavior by York.



The Jay-Z connection to the Nuwaubian most likely comes from his time with former collaborator Jaz-O. The two hip-hop artists did various projects together when they were on the come-up, including the 1990 song “The Originators” by Jaz-O, on which Jay-Z is featured. The video features references to the Nuwaubians and to York.

Jaz-O was known to be a visible figure in the Nuwaubian Nation during the 1980s; and Nuwaubian beliefs and symbolism were prominent in the earlier years of his music career, and Nuwaubian fashion influenced his wardrobe

Jaz-O (formerly The Jaz) was active in the late 1980s through the 1990s, best known for being the mentor of Jay-Z. Jaz-O later produced, and was featured on “Ain’t No Nigga,” the second single from Jay-Z’s 1996 debut album, “Reasonable Doubt.” Jaz-O produced “Rap Game/Crack Game,” a track that appeared on Jay’s second album “In My Lifetime, Vol. 1,” which was released in the year of 1997. Jaz-O went on to produce two tracks for Jay-Z’s “Streets Is Watching” in 1998. In the year of 1999, Jaz-O appeared on Jay-Z’s “Nigga What, Nigga Who (Originator 99)”, a single that was released from Jay-Z’s third album “Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life.“

Then followed their feud. It started when Jay-Z launched Roc-A-Fella Records, and he tried to sign Jaz-O and fellow rapper Sauce Money, and both declined. A beef started, and Jay-Z went on to diss Jaz first on a track titled “Fuck Jaz-O AKA Jaz Ho.”

Earlier this year, Jaz-O reflected on the “Rumor that Jay-Z Helped Him Escape a Religious Cult” with DJ Vlad. He spoke about Jay-Z and the movement but never spoke about the rumor. He did admit that at one point, he and his wife had to move in with Jay-Z in Brooklyn.

“We stayed there for a couple of weeks. But it was comfortable and clean, and while we were there, we were healthy,” said Jaz-O, who did not address the rumor of Jay-Z getting him to leave the Nuwaubians.

