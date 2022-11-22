Black Couple Flips 236 Acres in Upstate New York for $13.5 Million

A Black couple flipped a beautiful 236-acre farm for $13.75 million dollars, despite the property not being on the market.

Husband and wife entrepreneurs Chid Liberty and Georgie Badiel Liberty sold their immense biodynamic property located in Rhinebeck, New York, on Friday, Nov. 11. The buyers were Six Senses, one of the world’s foremost luxury hotel brands.

The Libertys purchased the property with a friend last year to use it as a family compound.

“The idea was to make [the property] our main residence and do retreats there with impact organizations,” Chid told Gimme Shelter. “We did a bunch of retreats for Equity Alliance and Unreasonable Impact, and hosted our own, with yoga, hikes, and horses. We loved it.”

The couple didn’t want to sell, but Chid said they received an offer they couldn’t refuse. “We said no at least three times, then named a ridiculous price,” Chid said.

Built in 1768, the property has gone through several iterations. First, it was a residence, then it became a secret hotel named The Duchess. According to a report by the New York Post, the original home boasts eight fireplaces, two bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and an artist’s studio.

The property is also home to a 7,200-square-foot barn and acres of beautiful scenery.

Chid, a native of Liberia, is the co-founder and CEO of Liberty & Justice, a fair trade apparel manufacturing company, and Made in Africa, a global luxury group and platform for African creatives.

Georgie is a model, activist and entrepreneur raised in Burkina Faso and the Ivory Coast. When she’s not taking beautiful pictures and walking runways, she runs her namesake foundation, the Georgie Badiel Foundation.

Its mission is to provide Burkina Faso with clean water and sanitation, Black Enterprise reported.

In addition to raising over $1 million towards the efforts, the couple is preparing to launch a new line. “She is rocking and rolling and we are launching a swim line with Target that is all Made in Africa,” Chid said.

Sources say Six Senses plans to turn the property into a resort, but the company has not confirmed the accuracy of those claims.

“No Hudson Valley project has been announced, so Six Senses is unable to comment,” a representative told the Post.

PHOTO: Chid Liberty, right, and his wife Georgie Badiel Liberty. (Photo: Instagram @georgiebadiel)