MAGA Fatigue: Trump Makes Big Presidential Announcement That Gets Small Excitement

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced his third presidential bid on Tuesday, November 15, becoming the first Republican to officially declare candidacy for the 2024 race.

“America’s comeback starts right now. … In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said during a speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. He described the announcement as “a very special occasion at a very special place.”

It didn’t take long for people to weigh in with their stances. Major networks ABC, NBC and CBS chose not to interrupt their regularly scheduled programming to feature Trump’s campaign announcement speech, which was over an hour long.

While some of Trump’s most loyal supporters celebrated, many others were dismayed. Critics ran the gamut, with many deeming Trump’s announcement unexciting and dull.

“Low energy. Like he’s going through the motions. The only enthusiasm he’s shown is for a nasty asides about Biden’s acuity,” tweeted David Axelrod, who served as an advisor to President Barack Obama.

“WOW! What a low energy speech by the Donald. Time for new leaders! #WEAK #SleepyDonnie,” Jeb Bush Jr. said in two tweets. “At least if putting me to bed, add some policy, real ideas, and solutions to the problems facing our great country. Leadership that unites.”



“Did Trump squeeze the juice out of his announcement by teasing it for so long? It’s getting the reaction you’d expect for a seventh-place finisher in Iowa,” Varad Mehta tweeted. “Everyone seems to be over it already and it hasn’t been twenty-four hours.”

Journalist Jonathan Karl reported on-site from Mar-a-Lago during Trump’s speech. He also described it as “low energy.”

“I actually saw people trying to leave and people leaving early even before he was done. He’s still speaking now,” Karl said. “And then they … perhaps a little concerned that the hall would empty out too much, they actually started preventing people from leaving.”

Even Fox News said Trump didn’t seem like his fiery self.

“I’m sure you’re very supportive of your father-in-law but those of us on the outside looking at it, it didn’t seem as if he got the old magic,” Fox News host Stuart Varney said during an interview with Lara Trump.

VARNEY: It didn't seem that Trump had the old magic, you know what I mean?



The Twitter account of the late Isaac Hayes said it was “exploring multiple legal options’ after claiming the Trump campaign used “Hold On I’m Coming” by soul duo Sam and Dave without permission during his announcement.

“Once again, The estate and family of Isaac Hayes DID NOT approve the use of ‘Hold on I’m coming’ by Sam and Dave by Donald Trump at his 2024 Presidential announcement tonight,” the account tweeted. “We are exploring multiple legal options to stop this unauthorized use.”

Once again, The estate and family of Isaac Hayes DID NOT approve the use of “Hold on I’m coming’” by Sam and Dave by Donald Trump at his 2024 Presidential announcement tonight.



Some die-hard MAGA Trump supporters welcomed and celebrated the 45th president’s announcement.

“If President Trump continues this tone and delivers this message on a consistent basis, he will be hard to beat,” South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted. “His speech tonight, contrasting his policies and results against the Biden Administration, charts a winning path for him in the primaries and general election.”

If President Trump continues this tone and delivers this message on a consistent basis, he will be hard to beat.



“It’s a fantastic speech. Trump is calm, cool, and collected,” YouTuber James Klüg said.

“I’m at the Mar-a-Lago and I can’t express how HAPPY I am about President Trump running again,” influencer Terrence K. Williams tweeted along with video of himself jubilantly dancing. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Donald Trump will be the 47th President of the United States of America! TRUMP 2024!”

I’m at the Mar-a-Lago and I can’t express how HAPPY I am about President Trump running again.



MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!



Donald Trump will be the 47th President of the United States of America!



Rising political analyst Ameshia Cross disagreed with Graham. “Delusional. Did you watch a different speech than the rest of the country @LindseyGrahamSC,” Cross responded.

PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump gestures after announcing he is running for president for the third time as he speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)