Conspiracy Theorists: SBF Is A Government Asset, Why Isn’t He In Jail?

Conspiracy theories swarming social media right now such as “Sam’s a fed plant and you know it” and “FTX Scandal Was Money Laundering For DemocRats” are catnip for those seeking affirmation of their views about the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried.

Members of the populist right have linked Bankman-Fried’s business associates and family members to the Democratic Party establishment and the World Economic Forum, alleging that SBF’s failed FTX exchange laundered money for the Democrats, Fortune reported.

SBF told Twitter followers ahead of the Nov. 8 election that he was a “significant donor” to both parties, “supporting constructive candidates across the aisle to prevent pandemics and bring a bipartisan climate to DC,” and “working with them to support permissionless finance.”

That right there could have killed several birds with one stone, deploying conspiracy theory catnip related to the pandemic, among others.

The fallen crypto billionaire admitted he had worked with FTX Digital Markets co-CEO Ryan Salame to sign up political campaigns to accept crypto “and gave some, including millions to Senate and House Republicans.”

In the 2022 election cycle alone, Bankman-Fried personally gave more than $13 million to dozens of candidates and campaign organizations of both parties — mostly Democrats, helping to fuel the conspiracy theories. But Salame gave nearly $24 million to Republicans. Outside PACs associated with the two FBXers also spent heavily. Bankman-Fried’s PAC spent more than $23 million supporting Democrats and Salame’s PAC spent $12 million plus for Republicans, Daily Beast reported.



SBF ranked as the second-biggest individual Democratic donor, according to Open Secrets, outspent only by George Soros. And he had promised to spend far more on Democrats in the future, predicting in May that he’d fund “north of $100 million” and had a “soft ceiling” of $1 billion for the 2024 elections, Fortune reported.

“That sort of money is enough to raise questions about the relationship between congressional watchdogs and the donors who fund their campaigns. But for recipients of FTX cash, their uncomfortable position got immensely more so last week when users couldn’t withdraw their money from the company’s platform and it filed for bankruptcy,” Daily Beast reported.

The Daily Beast asked 26 current and incoming Democratic and Republican lawmakers — some on committees with jurisdiction over crypto — who received big contributions from FTX-linked organizations — if they planned to keep the money.

Two Democrats — Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Rep. Chuy Garcia (D-IL) — and one Republican, Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ), told The Daily Beast that they would give up the money.

The Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating whether FTX used customer money to fund a separate investment company.

The investigation likely focuses allegations that FTX reportedly lent billions in customer money to Alameda Research—a sibling crypto trading firm also owned by SBF—to fund risky trades.

“Using customer funds for proprietary trading or lending them out—without an investor’s consent—is generally forbidden in the regulated securities and derivatives markets,” Wall Street Journal reported. The unregulated crypto market offers no protection, but FTX’s terms of service explicitly said users owned the cryptocurrencies in their accounts: “None of the digital assets in your account are the property of, or shall or may be loaned to, FTX Trading.”

A crypto lawyer told Fortune that SBF’s behavior and FTX’s business practices demonstrate fraud, with all the elements in place for the Justice Department to bring federal charges of wire fraud. The maximum penalty is 20 years in prison.

Politicans aren’t the only ones distancing themselves from SBF and FTX. The World Economic Forum — which once listed FTX as a partner — has scrubbed any mention of FTX from its website, New York Post reported. According to an WEF insider, Bankman-Fried donated cash to the WEF and had an upcoming speaking gig with WEF.

“FTX was a World Economic Forum partner. In light of last week’s events, their partnership was suspended and they were removed from the Partners section of our website,” a spokesman for the Geneva-based organization headed by Klaus Schwab told The Post on Monday.

“SBF was a Fed plant to destroy the crypto industry, and further his radical left agenda under the guise of altruism, while in reality ruining countless lives” FrogsAndOrca tweeted.

Here are more conspiracy theories:

Was FTX being used to launder money for the democratic party? WEF sponsored FTX on their website, which has now been removed. pic.twitter.com/NP1eGOX71i — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) November 13, 2022

NEW – Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum has scrubbed the page about the FTX crypto exchange from its website.https://t.co/e0u1oJPrEw pic.twitter.com/2vRuIzVl2c — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 14, 2022

Serious question: Should politicians including President Biden return this money to the public?

Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/4XI22dMZCA — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) November 14, 2022

A lot of people know that SBF from FTX is the second biggest donor to the democrats in the US. But did you also know that Ryan from FTX is the 9th biggest donor to the Republicans. pic.twitter.com/L0gGIRDiUV — Guido Lange (@GuidoLange) November 8, 2022

Here's SBF touting the play right before the election.https://t.co/hPNJ1qU3WD — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) November 14, 2022

Like this tweet if you think SBF was a government plant, FED or insider with alternative motives — Titan (Bring back royalties) (@TitanXBT) November 11, 2022

sbf is the ultimate fed, placed and funded by the ruling class to destroy any remaining trust the public had in cryptocurrency and funnel money into the democrat party — Dr. Joey, PhDeez (🤌,🤌) (@joeydiblasi) November 13, 2022

SBF was a Fed plant to destroy the crypto industry, and further his radical left agenda under the guise of altruism, while in reality ruining countless lives and making the world a worst place as he was deepthroating cucumbers in between meth fueled orgies in the Bahamas. — FrogsAndOrca (@FrogsAndOrca) November 12, 2022

FTX was a money laundering scam for Democrats.



$50M spent on electing Dems this cycle.



Will a single Democrat return the blood money given to their campaigns through theft of regular Americans savings?



This should be the biggest scandal in the world right now. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 13, 2022

FTX is a global money laundering scam for Democrats. pic.twitter.com/wejZlYayqM — A. Starr (@StarrAli001) November 13, 2022

Throwback to when Sam listed 2 tokens called "TRUMPLOSE" and "TRUMPWIN" on his exchange and linked people to start trading it lmao. $FTT #FTX pic.twitter.com/lbiowZULKL — MASON VERSLUIS 🏆🔮 (@MasonVersluis) November 12, 2022

WEF was also supporting #FTX and SBF’s aunt Linda Fried, scientist in epidemiology is strongly connected to WEF…



SBF’s brother, Gabriel Bankman-Fried, is a founder of “Guarding against Pandemics”…



You can’t make these things up… #WEF #KlausSchwab pic.twitter.com/LoQlRZ32qZ — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) November 11, 2022

Wake UP Sheeple. Our Elections are Stolen And Our Politicians Are Criminals. FTX Scandal Was Money Laundering For DemocRats. pic.twitter.com/BxqLTyhZmp — 🇺🇸 Rich Howard 🇺🇸 (@WylieGuide) November 13, 2022

You know what can’t be gamed? Self custody of your Bitcoin private keys.



You know what can be gamed? Politics. That’s why SBF was the #2 Democrat donor. Pushing for regulatory capture that would let him continue to steal, just like Wall Street & the Fed. https://t.co/Zh3px2EJnu pic.twitter.com/ndjMubicbx — Balaji (@balajis) November 13, 2022

FTX breaking every law ever and then doubling down and trying to steal client funds.



This is beyond greed. No one rational, once caught, would resort to this. Especially residing in the bahamas, which is akin to just handing yourself over.



Sam’s a fed plant and you know it. https://t.co/hzdGNfchFW — gainzy (@gainzy222) November 12, 2022







