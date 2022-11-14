Author Of ‘Bitcoin & Black America’ Terminated By CoinDesk For ‘Kanye Was Right’ Tweet After FTX Collapse

Crypto champion Isaiah Jackson is the author of “Bitcoin & Black America” and was a contributor to bitcoin and digital currencies media platform CoinDesk– that was until Nov. 11. Jackson said he was fired “on his day off” for a sarcastic quip he made in a Twitter thread about the FTX collapse. The quip said, “Kanye was right.”

CoinDesk, for which Jackson did a show called “Community Crypto show” on the bitcoin and crypto space, tweeted, “In response to a tweet from Isaiah Jackson that made an anti-Semitic, hurtful statement, CoinDesk is immediately terminating his contract for his weekly Community Crypto show on CoinDesk TV.”

In response to a tweet from Isaiah Jackson that made an anti-Semitic, hurtful statement, CoinDesk is immediately terminating his contract for his weekly Community Crypto show on CoinDesk TV. 🧵 — CoinDesk (@CoinDesk) November 11, 2022

Crypto expert Jackson published “Bitcoin & Black America” in 2019. Through his book, his podcast, “The Gentlemen Of Crypto,” and his company, KRBE Digital Assets Group, Jackson is educating Black people on how to invest wisely in bitcoin.

Look up the religious affiliation of everyone involved in the FTX collapse



Kanye was right — No 🔑 No 🧀 (@bitcoinzay) November 11, 2022

Jackson has since come out and declared that he is not antisemitic, and the quip wasn’t as well.



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

“I denounce antisemitism and stand with all my Jewish people,” he tweeted.

He also added that cancel culture has become humorless and gone too far.

On the podcast, “The Gentlemen of Crypto,” which he co-hosts, he made a video statement about the situation.

I denounce antisemitism and stand with all my Jewish people.



Here is my statement regarding the recent firing from Coindesk and accusations of antisemitism.



WATCH the full episode here: https://t.co/A6xRTWkhEg pic.twitter.com/npvKyA32Dy — No 🔑 No 🧀 (@bitcoinzay) November 14, 2022

“I put an entire thread….and went through all the connections that were happened with FTX exchange,” including all involved in the collapse. He noted that at the end of the thread, “I put ‘Kanye was right,'” he said, and added, “Sarcasm doesn’t translate well in text.”

I'm half black and married a Jewish woman. I like you man but I'm not sure what this tweet is intended to accomplish. The world is a nuanced and complicated place. — Mike Alfred (@mikealfred) November 11, 2022

Jackson said he also learned, “the feeling I got is that free speech is not free.”

He also reached out to CoinDesk to get an explanation about his firing.

“I couldn’t really get an explanation as to how it was harmful to them…being fired for it was, again it was something that happened with Kanye. Kanye got canceled, Kyrie, Dave Chappelle, his SNL standup got called out by the Anti-Defamation League. It seems as though ifyou mention anything towards that group, you will have problems.”

Yep exactly. Not condemning a whole group. Just that exact group of people. — No 🔑 No 🧀 (@bitcoinzay) November 11, 2022

Jackson was referencing the fallout hip-hop entrepreneur Kanye West experienced following comments he made on social media and in interviews that were deemed antisemitic. Professional basketball player Kyrie Irving was suspended from his team, the Brooklyn Nets, after he shared a link online to a film that has been called antisemitic. On Nov. 12, comedian Dave Chappelle joked about the Kanye situation during an appearance on “Saturday Night Life,” and his jokes have now been called antisemitic by some.

Jackson said he is taking the firing “on the chin” and that many free speech advocates have reached out in support.

“Almost anything you say today can be called hate speech,” he noted.

Pointing out consistent bad business at high levels is not hate.



Just observation. — No 🔑 No 🧀 (@bitcoinzay) November 11, 2022

No.



Every race doesn’t have a strong hold in finance, media and Hollywood.



One does though. And they exploit ALOT of black people.



Black people are the most likely group to be in crypto, FTX debacle made a lot of blacks poor. Same cycle. — No 🔑 No 🧀 (@bitcoinzay) November 11, 2022

There are plenty of other races that lead in Finance, Media and Hollywood. I’m just not sure singling out a specific religious affiliation is the way to go about it but to each their own. — @GameTheoryBTC⚡️ (@BTCisLYFE) November 11, 2022

Man who been snitching 👀 pic.twitter.com/csKpAAbq6U — No 🔑 No 🧀 (@bitcoinzay) November 13, 2022

Isaiah Jackson, photo: Twitter