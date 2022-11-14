Who Is The New Brooklyn Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn? 3 Things To Know

There’s a new coach in town. Jacque Vaughn has taken over as the coach of the National Basketball League team the Brooklyn Nets. He just came on board on Nov. 9, and already the team has seen improvement.

1. Vaughn is not new to team

Vaughn has been an assistant with the team since 2016 and was named interim coach after Brooklyn and former coach Steve Nash exited on Nov. 1.

“Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness, and intimate knowledge of our team organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” general manager Sean Marks said in a release. “He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable, and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.”

2. The deal

According to ESPN, Vaughn signed a coaching deal that goes through the 2023–24 season. Before coming to the nets as interim coach in 2020, Vaughn was coach of the Orlando Magic from 2012 to 2015.

3. The coaching style of Vaughn is working

When the former coach, Nash, was let go on Nov. 1, the Brooklyn Nets were just 2-5 and next-to-last in defensive rating, third-worst in scoring defense and net rating and 28th in the league in opponent field-goal percentage allowed, The New York Post reported.

Since Vaughn took over, the team is 3-2 and leading the league in all four categories as of Nov. 1.

“He’ll be really hands-on, especially on the defensive end; just us being more aggressive, getting up under guys’ skin more,” player Nic Claxton commenting to The Post on Vaughn’s coaching style. “That’s the mentality that he played with as well, so he’s going to instill that in us now that it’s his team to run, his show to run. And offensively, hopefully we can just find that flow we’ve been trying to find this year, just getting the ball popping more.”

The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach. pic.twitter.com/sgQZ4OtFNA — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 9, 2022

Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Nov. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)