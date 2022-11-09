Fires Set In 2 Black Churches In Jackson, Mississippi, As Voting Started

As Jackson, Mississippi, voters were going to the polls on Nov. 8 to vote in the midterm elections, fires were being set at Black churches. Two churches were the targets of an arsonist.

A suspect has been arrested for setting buildings on fire early in the morning, including two churches, near Jackson State University in the capital of Mississippi, authorities announced. The suspect, identified by local media outlets as Devin McLaurin, was arrested by local sheriff’s deputies and turned over to the Jackson Police Department, according to NBC News affiliate WLBT-TV. The suspect taken into custody was a Black man.

7 fires at black churches and an HBCU in Jackson, Mississippi on Election Day morning.



This may seem shocking to some, but this ugly side of America has always been here. https://t.co/hk4KGLK03B — Jason Hamlin (@jjasonhamlin) November 8, 2022

“We believe from video surveillance and other information that we gathered that he’s responsible for multiple structure fires here in the city,” Police Chief James Davis told WLBT.

One of the fires was set on JSU’s baseball field fence.

The suspect faces a single charge of felony malicious mischief in connection with one of the two church fires.

The worst of the fires near the historically Black college had left Black church Epiphany Lutheran Church in ruins. There were no reports of injuries, ABC affiliate WAPT reported. The 85-year-old Epiphany was completely destroyed.



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

Black ppl need to get tf out of the USA. The issue is, wherever they go, these pathogens will follow them. My heart is with the victims of the 🔥💔. https://t.co/N5Mue2KGAk — ebbs & flow (@eyeamamultitude) November 9, 2022

Although the fires were set on Election Day, “our first inclination is that this had nothing to do with elections,” though the motive for the suspected arson remained unclear, said Patrick Armon, assistant chief of the Jackson Fire Department.

All fires were extinguished by early morning, before polls opened in Mississippi. All polling places in Jackson were opened on schedule and no polling places were reported to have been impacted by the fires. Reuters reported.

The Jackson Fire Department began receiving calls at around 2:30 a.m., reported WAPT-TV, an ABC News affiliate. All but one of the fires were extinguished by 6 a.m., before voters headed towards the polls. Epiphany church burned for more than four hours before the fire department was able to stop the flames.

The civil rights group NAACP posted a picture of the burning Epiphany Church with a message that read: “We are actively monitoring the situation. No intimidation. No distractions. Go vote.”

Should be frontline news with the caption “who we are behind the window dressing” https://t.co/1BQfne6Uue — Daniel Louis Duncan🏳️‍⚧️ (@DanielLouisDun1) November 9, 2022

“I’ve been here for 30 years. This is a major occurrence,” Patrick Armon, assistant fire chief for the Jackson Fire Department, told WAPT-TV. “This is not something we normally go to. We have about a third of our department on sites.”

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said, “We don’t yet know who or why, but I want to thank the firefighters because they were able to respond to that and still get back to the stations, so that people could set up for voting precincts.”

7 Black churches set on fire in Jackson, Mississippi, on Tuesday morning, Election Day. This is the real America! It will stay this way as long as 50% of Americans believe January 6th wasn't an insurrection, the 2020 election was stolen, Trump didn't steal top secret documents! https://t.co/i67UDJ5c2C — Dorothy Eubanks (@DorothyEubank16) November 9, 2022

Screenshot from 16 WAPT News Jackson, YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QadYaBoz3xg