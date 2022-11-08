FTX Recruited US Binance CEO, Then Fighting And Rumors Began: 5 Things To Know

Tensions have been rising for months between the founders of rival cryptocurrency exchanges FTX and Binance. On Monday, the fight spilled over into the markets, sending the price of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and native FTX token FTT lower.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, FTX stopped processing withdrawal requests, The Block reported. The last outgoing transaction from FTX took place at 6:37 a.m. ET on the Ethereum blockchain, according to on-chain data.

Here are five things to know.

The conflict

The conflict is between players Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried — the U.S. founder of trading firm Alameda Research and FTX, the seventh-largest crypto exchange — and Chinese crypto king Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, founder of Binance, the world’s largest exchange.

FTX operates out of the Bahamas and Binance is registered in the Cayman Islands. Both Bankman-Fried and Zhao are billionaires with an estimated net worth of $15.4 billion and $18.9 billion respectively, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bankman-Fried and Zhao have been exchanging hostilities on Twitter for months over issues ranging from lobbying U.S. politicians to allegations of frontrunning trades, Bloomberg reported.

Speculation grew over the weekend about the solvency of Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange.

FTT, the native token of Bankman-Fried’s FTX

In a Nov. 2 article, crypto news site CoinDesk reported that much of the balance sheet of Bankman-Fried’s trading firm Alameda Research is comprised of FTT, the native token of Bankman-Fried’s FTX. The FTT coin is relatively illiquid, meaning it’s difficult to trade without affecting the price.



On Sunday, Zhao tweeted plans to liquidate his entire position in FTX tokens — Binance’s $530 million holding of FTT — a decision seemingly based on “recent revelations.”

As part of Binance’s exit from FTX equity last year, Binance received roughly $2.1 billion USD equivalent in cash (BUSD and FTT). Due to recent revelations that have came to light, we have decided to liquidate any remaining FTT on our books. 1/4 — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) November 6, 2022 FTX is one of the biggest donors to Washington politicians, but specifics on the types of policy discussed – including anything regarding Binance – are not known, Daily Hodl reported. On Sunday, Zhao tweeted, “We gave support before, but we won’t pretend to make love after divorce. We are not against anyone. But we won’t support people who lobby against other industry players behind their backs.”

Liquidating our FTT is just post-exit risk management, learning from LUNA. We gave support before, but we won't pretend to make love after divorce. We are not against anyone. But we won't support people who lobby against other industry players behind their backs. Onwards. — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) November 6, 2022

Just a few days ago Binance’s CEO implied that Alameda Research may be insolvent triggering a run on FTX, it’s sister company.



Today they’ve stopped processing withdrawals. It’ll be a disastrous and watershed moment for the crypto ecosystem if the accusations turn out to be true https://t.co/6n5SEgKy8K — Dare Obasanjo 🐀 (@Carnage4Life) November 8, 2022

Rumors of FTX insolvency

A leaked balance sheet and the Twitter spat between SBF and CZ triggered rumors that FTX could be the next crypto implosion. The CoinDesk report showed a suspiciously close relationship between trading firm Alameda Research and its supposedly independent sister company FTX. While there’s nothing in the rulebook outlawing a trading firm from owning piles of its own token, it signaled to investors that Alameda was banked heavily on a coin its own sister company had created—as opposed to a truly independent asset, such as fiat currency or another crypto token—raising concerns that the firm was built on a house of cards, Fast Company reported.

Bankman-Fried denied insolvency rumors in tweets on Monday. “A competitor is trying to go after us with false rumors,” he tweeted. “FTX is fine. Assets are fine. FTX has enough to cover all client holdings. We don’t invest client assets (even in Treasurys). We have been processing all withdrawals, and will continue to be.”

2) FTX has enough to cover all client holdings.



We don't invest client assets (even in treasuries).



We have been processing all withdrawals, and will continue to be.



Some details on withdrawal speed: https://t.co/tSjhJW3JlI



(banks and nodes can be slow) — SBF (@SBF_FTX) November 7, 2022

4) I'd love it, @cz_binance, if we could work together for the ecosystem. — SBF (@SBF_FTX) November 7, 2022

Crypto prices falling

The price of Bitcoin fell 4.4 percent Tuesday to trade below $20,000, Ether declined 5.7 percent and FTT lost almost 20 percent of its value in 24 hours. FTT was trading at $18.85 as of this writing. Solana, a token that CoinDesk reported Alameda held, also tumbled 8 percent in 24 hours, Wall Street Journal reported.

Sam Bankman-Fried was once admired as the king of crypto.



Now Alameda and FTX are rumoured to be on the brink of insolvency.



🧵: Here's how it all went wrong for SBF and FTX. 👇 — Miles Deutscher (@milesdeutscher) November 7, 2022

CZ fired shots at Sam, stating that they were selling as a result of "learning from $LUNA".



CZ indirectly referenced SBF's lobbying by claiming that he "won't support people who lobby against other industry players behind their backs."https://t.co/4hECOsWv5L — Miles Deutscher (@milesdeutscher) November 7, 2022

Recent crypto implosions underscore recent market trauma

Crypto has had its fair share of traumatic events in 2022. These include cryptocurrencies TerraUSD and Luna, which tanked in May, wiping out some traders’ savings. That led to infection of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and crypto brokerage Voyager Digital.

Interesting move from Binance. Looks like they just moved the remainder of their investment in FTX (23M FTT) in preparation for sale?$583M current market value. They’re ramping up the Sam FUD big time. The irony of dumping on retail to hurt competition 🤦‍♂️https://t.co/iXmVA0lX47 — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 5, 2022

Not just that, sam got brian brooks (former binance US ceo) to snitch cz out to SEC/DOJ.

While brooks was binance US ceo, he was cozying up with sam so cz fired him lolhttps://t.co/NNhmi1UxaS — SauronBTC (@CapPhoton) November 5, 2022

Think about what a tough spot SBF is in. He has to simultaneously pay out all FTX withdrawals AND keep price of FTT afloat… — DIRTY BUBBLE MEDIA: THE ALAMEDA SPECIAL (@MikeBurgersburg) November 7, 2022

CZ is a smart man.



He knows exactly what he is doing in his recent posts. pic.twitter.com/aD6pdys8RX — Dylan LeClair 🟠 (@DylanLeClair_) November 7, 2022

