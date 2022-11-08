Attention Turns to The J Prince Family & Houston’s Mob Ties Crew in Death of Takeoff from Migos

Mob Ties CEO J Prince Jr. has come under on Twitter for walking past Takeoff’s lifeless body in a video. Takeoff, the third member of the hit hip-hop trio Migos (along with Quavo and Offset), was shot and killed outside of a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Takeoff, 28, and Quavo were attending a birthday party for J Prince Jr.’s brother Jas Prince.

There was video footage of the aftermath of the shooting when people, including Quavo, were calling for help for Takeoff, who had just been shot. In the video, some say J Pricne Jr. can be seen walking past without offering assistance.

The way J Prince Jr. walked past takeoff on the ground is fucking crazy. The way how the whole rap game gotta check in with these fraudulent niggas when they go to Houston is crazy. — Dash (@WhereIsDash) November 1, 2022

The video has gone viral, and so has the backlash against J Pricne Jr., who is a controversial heavyweight in Houston hip-hop circles.

Streetwear brand Mob Ties, which stands for Movement of Bosses Together In Elevated Structure, was founded by J Prince Jr., who comes from a hip-hop heritage. His father, James Prince, started the legendary Rap-A-Lot Records in the 1980s.

James Prince is also known for helping get Drake signed to Lil Wayne’s label Young Money Entertainment in 2009. Jas Prince discovered Drake on MySpace in 2006. Since then, James Prince has acted as a mentor to Drake.



That video of J Prince Jr. coldly walking past Takeoff & exiting the venue is haunting. Everyone in Houston has looked the other way to their “organization” for damn near 30 years. People, not those in the industry, are finally speaking out about how grimey them dudes are — Drake Moseley (@DrakeMoseley1) November 1, 2022

Mob Ties is known for providing security for hip hop notables when they come into Houston, but many of Twitter claim it some of the artists feel pressured into dealing with Mob Ties, Sportskeeda reported.

“J Prince Jr got some explaining to do. These “Mob Ties” dudes been extorting these rappers for too long. Everybody in Houston know what up,” Follow Your Dreams tweeted.

J Prince Jr got some explaining to do. These “Mob Ties” dudes been extorting these rappers for too long. Everybody in Houston know what up . pic.twitter.com/MWN0lSHOah — ❤Follow your dreams❤ (@GoldenMind93) November 1, 2022



Another Twitter user, Heightz, weighed in, “So Takeoff and Quavo were in Houston for Jas Prince Bday and one of them ended up dead while they were under J Prince’s protection and in his City? J Prince betta shake sumtin or all them MOBB TIES he been talking all these years was.”

So Takeoff and Quavo were in Houston for Jas Prince Bday and one of them ended up dead while they were under J Prince's protection and in his City? J Prince betta shake sumtin or all them MOBB TIES he been talking all these years was 🧢 — Heightz (@heightz1000) November 1, 2022

It seems that J Prince Jr. is often not far when things go awry in Houston. When Duke The Jeweler was murdered, he was seen with J Prince Jr. right before being robbed and fatally shot following a Boosie concert in Houston on September 8, 2022.

Duke the Jeweler, who was based in Chicago, was reportedly robbed after winning $100,000 in a dice game with J. Prince Jr. He was ambushed and fatally shot while walking to his car. He was also wearing what has been reported as a $1 million worth of his own jewelry to the concert, EUR reported.

If you are a public figure there’s no fucking way you should be hanging out with J Prince Jr after this shit. I don’t care if him or his crew have apparently done nothing wrong. Last two months Duke the Jeweler & Takeoff were killed while hanging with him. It’s suspicious as shit — #FactMan (@7825_69_3425) November 1, 2022

J prince jr got a bad case of wrong place wrong time 🤔 or do he… pic.twitter.com/WUCFJWkwUR — Legally Blind (@imSLEDGEhammer) November 1, 2022

Social media sleuths have began speculating about who was responsible for Takeoff’s murder. Many folks on Twitter have questions about J. Prince Jr. and Mob Ties member Lil Cam. (Joshua Isaiah Cameron).

J Prince Jr knows exactly who killed both Takeoff and Duke the Jeweler https://t.co/UZ0vekMl7H — Snickerz 💋 (@Jess_Gossip_) November 3, 2022

Just days after Takeoff’s death, Lil Cam was killed in Houston on Nov. 4. Internet detectives on Twitter have found pointed to Lil Cam as possibility being involved in the death of Takeoff, although police authorities have not named a suspect.

Takeoff’s killer “lil cam” was killed in Houston last night. (Allegedly) Turns out it wasn’t friendly fire. Lil cam, who is J. Prince Jr’s bodyguard/henchmen, grabbed takeoff after J. Prince Jr’s other bodyguard grabbed Quavo… Lil cam then fired the first shot killing #TakeOff pic.twitter.com/lypB0Mp6YU — Lamon Reccord (@ReccordLamon) November 5, 2022

In the meantime, James Prince Sr. (aka J Prince) released a statement about the death of Takeoff on his Instagram account.

“The Prince family would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of a beautiful soul @yrntakeoff. To Houstonians and families around the world, this one breaks my heart because Takeoff was a brother, a son, a role model, and a God loving human being. Grief is the price of love; a bill people from across the globe are paying right now as we mourn this loss. I’ve been knowing Takeoff, Quavo and Offset for many years and there has been nothing but mutual love for one another and that ain’t going to ever change where we are concerned. This shouldn’t have happened. This shouldn’t have ever happened in our city. This shouldn’t have been recorded, and this damn sure shouldn’t be circulating across social media for family, friends and fans to see. As I write this, I’m angry about the lack of love and respect we have for one another as a race which keeps bringing us back to the same tragic place of black on black killing.”

He called out the rumor mill, adding, “They say satan is the author of confusion and right now there are a lot of lies and false narratives being spread by media whores. I consider myself a man that’s quick to listen and slow to speak, therefore to whomever is responsible for putting that bullet in my little nephews head, let it be known that you can’t hide behind me, beside me or anywhere near me because I don’t tolerate dumb shit. I speak these words not knowing whose bullet is responsible for his death.”

He noted the tragedy of it all by stating, “With that being said, the root of this tragedy is foolish and has to be owned by the fool. I will sum this up by saying a gun in the hands of any human that close his eyes to shoot and doesn’t have the proper skills of operating that gun is dangerous, and the results usually end with innocent people who had nothing to do with the altercation being shot or killed. To the homies in Georgia and around the world that got love for Takeoff like we do know this: let’s change the narrative in our culture by putting a end to every argument or disagreement resulting in violence; it’s okay to live and let live to see another day. Rest In Peace Takeoff.”

Every rapper next time J Prince or J prince jr invites them somewhere … pic.twitter.com/R9qwCe3i7C — porshayyyyy (@yadamn_skippie) November 2, 2022

They TOLD ME QUAVO was arguing with JPrinceJr, he shrugged JPrinceJr off & walked away saying “Let’s go b4 I hurt somebody” Immediately after TakeOff was following behind the entourage to leave & “Yellow Hoodie” who’s goes by the name of “Lil Cam” Grabbed TakeOff & Shot him ☕️ pic.twitter.com/eFVp7hfpQF — HipHopLivesNATL (@HipHopLivesNATL) November 5, 2022

Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A representative confirms that rapper Takeoff is dead after a shooting outside of a Houston bowling alley early Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. He was 28. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)